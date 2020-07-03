AEX Gold's London IPO: hopping the pond or jumping the shark?

AEX Gold (Can:AEX) has this week announced its intention to list in London and raise more than its Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) market capitalisation of C$66.7m (£39m). Some local investors will have deja vu from the pitch: AEX is trying to re-open the Nalunaq gold mine, which Angel Mining had the rights to until 2013, when it went under. AEX is planning a London IPO by the end of the month.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe