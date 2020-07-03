MenuSearch

Join us now

Company News 

AEX Gold's London IPO: hopping the pond or jumping the shark?

AEX Gold's London IPO: hopping the pond or jumping the shark?

By Alex Hamer

AEX Gold (Can:AEX) has this week announced its intention to list in London and raise more than its Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) market capitalisation of C$66.7m (£39m). Some local investors will have deja vu from the pitch: AEX is trying to re-open the Nalunaq gold mine, which Angel Mining had the rights to until 2013, when it went under. AEX is planning a London IPO by the end of the month. 

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Company News

  1. Seven Days: 3 July 2020

  2. Avon gets rid of dairy arm

  3. Meggitt hit by aviation slump in first half

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson's Alpha Reports 

    Profit from the home working boom

    Alpha

  2. Directors Deals 

    Departing National Express chief executive sells down

  3. Trading Ideas 

    Mining for profits with Anglo American

  4. Simon Thompson 

    Bargain shares opportunities

  5. Company News 

    Avon gets rid of dairy arm

More on Company News

Company News 

Seven Days: 3 July 2020

A round-up of the biggest business stories of the past week

Seven Days: 3 July 2020

Company News 

Avon gets rid of dairy arm

Avon gets rid of dairy arm
BUY

Company News 

Meggitt hit by aviation slump in first half

Meggitt hit by aviation slump in first half

Company News 

ABF points to “encouraging” Primark reopening

ABF points to “encouraging” Primark reopening

Company News 

The Wirecard scandal: what went wrong?

The Wirecard scandal: what went wrong?

More from Shares

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Dollar earners a hedge against weak sterling

Phil continues to prefer US shares, or UK shares with foreign earnings, as he fears the value of the pound still has a long way to fall.

Dollar earners a hedge against weak sterling
Alpha

Investing in Asia 

Five steps to investing in Asia

Five steps to investing in Asia

Podcasts 

Investment Hour: Cold War 2 - China

Investment Hour: Cold War 2 - China

This week's articles 

This week's articles 3 July 2020

This week's articles 3 July 2020

In depth 

Defusing the debt bomb

Defusing the debt bomb

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now