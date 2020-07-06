MenuSearch

£248m takeover offer for RockRose

By Alex Hamer

RockRose Energy (RRE) looks set to be taken over in a cash deal handing shareholders a hefty premium on the recent share price.  Like most oil producers, RockRose’s valuation tumbled in March after the oil price crashed, so the sale price of 1,850p or £248m is a return to the level the company was trading at between July and February. The offer price is around two times 2019 cash profits. 

