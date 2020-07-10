MenuSearch

The Investment Hour: Cold War 2 – US

By IC Podcasts

After suffering the fastest bear market in history in March America's stock markets have powered to new heights on the back of the strength of its technology sector and vast stimulus.

But plenty of pitfalls lie in wait – high valuations, election uncertainty, civil disorder and escalating tensions with the world's second superpower: China. 

In part 2 of our series exploring how markets may react to the geopolitical standoff, John and Megan have been joined by Phil Oakley, Philip Ryland and Mary McDougall to discuss the risks and rewards of investing in the land of the free at this difficult juncture.

Our range of free and premium content can help you understand more about investing in the US.

How to invest in the US

https://www.investorschronicle.co.uk/education/2020/06/02/how-to-invest-in-the-us/

