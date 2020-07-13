MenuSearch

Join us now

Company News 

Novacyt transforms

Novacyt transforms

By Harriet Clarfelt

Novacyt (NCYT) experienced a “transformational” first half, in the words of chief executive Graham Mullis. This was not an exaggeration. Revenues for the France-based, Aim-quoted clinical diagnostics group soared by more than 900 per cent to €72.4m (£63.3m) over the six months to June, with more than 91 per cent of that figure arriving in the second quarter alone. Meanwhile, cash profits are due to come in at more than €45m.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Company News

  1. Corporate debt hit record $8.3 trillion

  2. SLA ditches Boohoo over worker allegations

  3. Focusrite set to beat expectations

Most read today

  1. Tips of the Week 

    Better sell Shell

  2. Taking Stock 

    Is Tesla's share price surge an opportunity to sell?

  3. Coronavirus 

    Should I buy a house now?

  4. Markets and Your Money 

    Modern monetary theory or magic money tree?

  5. John Baron's Investment Trust Portfolio 

    The case for commodities

More on Company News

Company News 

Corporate debt hit record $8.3 trillion

Global corporate debt surged to a record $8.3 trillion in 2019

Corporate debt hit record $8.3 trillion

Company News 

SLA ditches Boohoo over worker allegations

SLA ditches Boohoo over worker allegations

Company News 

Focusrite set to beat expectations

Focusrite set to beat expectations
BUY

Company News 

Senior’s sales plunge as Covid-19 roils end markets

Senior’s sales plunge as Covid-19 roils end markets

Company News 

BP pays $1bn for Indian petrol station JV

BP pays $1bn for Indian petrol station JV
SELL

More from Shares

Company News 

Corporate debt hit record $8.3 trillion

Global corporate debt surged to a record $8.3 trillion in 2019

Corporate debt hit record $8.3 trillion

Podcasts 

Michael Mauboussin: “We’re bias to believe that what we have done is sufficient to solve the problem”

Michael Mauboussin: “We’re bias to believe that what we have done is sufficient to solve the problem”

Company News 

SLA ditches Boohoo over worker allegations

SLA ditches Boohoo over worker allegations

Company News 

Focusrite set to beat expectations

Focusrite set to beat expectations
BUY

Company News 

Senior’s sales plunge as Covid-19 roils end markets

Senior’s sales plunge as Covid-19 roils end markets

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now