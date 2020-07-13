Novacyt transforms

Novacyt (NCYT) experienced a “transformational” first half, in the words of chief executive Graham Mullis. This was not an exaggeration. Revenues for the France-based, Aim-quoted clinical diagnostics group soared by more than 900 per cent to €72.4m (£63.3m) over the six months to June, with more than 91 per cent of that figure arriving in the second quarter alone. Meanwhile, cash profits are due to come in at more than €45m.

