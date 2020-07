Dixons Carphone (DC.) saw its adjusted pre-tax profit more than halve to £166m in the year to 2 May, reflecting not only the havoc Covid-19 has wreaked upon the high street, but also continued underperformance of its mobile phone business.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe