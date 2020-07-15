MenuSearch

Join us now

Week Ahead 

Preview: Croda results

Preview: Croda results

By Alex Hamer

Earlier this month, Croda International (CRDA) bought a pharmaceutical company that specialises in the delivery of drugs through lipids for $185m (£146m). The all-cash acquisition, done with a three-year loan, shows the confidence the chemicals company has despite the effect of Covid-19 on the economy. The new addition, Avanti Polar Lipids, will also help Croda sell its ingredients for “early-stage pharmaceutical research”, the company said. 

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Week Ahead

  1. Results preview: Halma

  2. Trading update preview: Burberry

  3. Week ahead: 13-17 July

Most read today

  1. Stock Screens 

    8 big reliable stocks for unreliable markets

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Deep value buys

  3. The Big Theme 

    Inflation-proof portfolio picks

  4. Taking Stock 

    Is Telefónica the big Huawei beneficiary?

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Stocks firm, earnings unmask weakness, Asos, Dunelm & more

More on Week Ahead

Week Ahead 

Results preview: Halma

We will see a “net adverse impact” from the outbreak

Results preview: Halma

Week Ahead 

Trading update preview: Burberry

Trading update preview: Burberry

Week Ahead 

Week ahead: 13-17 July

Week ahead: 13-17 July

Week Ahead 

Week ahead: 6 - 10 July

Week ahead: 6 - 10 July

Week Ahead 

Week ahead: 29 June - 3 July

Week ahead: 29 June - 3 July

More from Shares

Directors Deals 

Impax CFO sells on the back of AuM gains

The asset manager's chief financial officer has unloaded another hefty tranche

Impax CFO sells on the back of AuM gains

Half Year Results 

McCarthy & Stone completions to remain subdued

McCarthy & Stone completions to remain subdued

Directors Deals 

Dart chairman sells down

Dart chairman sells down

Company News 

Burberry sales losses checked

Burberry sales losses checked
BUY

Managing Your Money 

Mind the high charges of trading foreign shares

Mind the high charges of trading foreign shares

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now