Preview: Croda results

Earlier this month, Croda International (CRDA) bought a pharmaceutical company that specialises in the delivery of drugs through lipids for $185m (£146m). The all-cash acquisition, done with a three-year loan, shows the confidence the chemicals company has despite the effect of Covid-19 on the economy. The new addition, Avanti Polar Lipids, will also help Croda sell its ingredients for “early-stage pharmaceutical research”, the company said.

