Seven Days: 17 July 2020

Huawei removal

By 2027

The UK government has ordered telecoms companies to remove Chinese firm Huawei’s equipment from their 5G networks by 2027. They are also banned from buying Huawei 5G equipment from the end of the year. This move follows on from new advice given by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) on the effects of US sanctions against Huawei. The NCSC found that Huawei would no longer have access to the tech on which it currently relies. Westminster did not “have sufficient confidence” in any alternatives.

