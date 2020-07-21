UK unemployment: the eye of the Covid-19 storm?

The listed recruiters may not seem like the most exciting companies, but they are useful bellwethers for the wider global economy. After all, hiring activity is underpinned by business confidence, which feeds off of the macroeconomic backdrop. Over the past 18 months, the performance of Hays (HAS), PageGroup (PAGE) and Robert Walters (RWA) have all reflected the impact of superpower trade tensions, Brexit and other flashpoints of geopolitical turmoil. But this year has seen a global pandemic thrown into that heady mix.

