MenuSearch

Join us now

Antofagasta keeps copper, gold production steady

Company News 

Antofagasta keeps copper, gold production steady

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Antofagasta Plc

  1. Antofagasta cuts final dividend by 70%

  2. Antofagasta to cut spending

  3. Antofagasta gets the copper crown

Most read today

  1. Stock Screens 

    Seven cheap small cap growth plays

  2. The Big Theme 

    Can investment trusts survive the UK dividend drought?

  3. AlphaScreens 

    10 Investment trust bargains from around the globe

    Alpha

  4. Company News 

    Leasehold proposals remove barriers for home sellers

  5. Simon Thompson 

    Watchlist small caps on the upgrade

More on Antofagasta Plc

Tip Updates 

Antofagasta cuts final dividend by 70%

Copper miner will save $161m from reducing the final 2019 payout as a new Covid-19 spike hits Chile

Antofagasta cuts final dividend by 70%
BUY

Tip Updates 

Antofagasta to cut spending

Antofagasta to cut spending
BUY

Tips of the Week 

Antofagasta gets the copper crown

Antofagasta gets the copper crown
BUY

Tip Updates 

Antofagasta on an earnings high

Antofagasta on an earnings high
BUY

Tip Updates 

Payout prospect another Antofagasta tick

Payout prospect another Antofagasta tick
BUY

More on Company News

Company News 

Tristel slumps on dual effects of the pandemic

The group has seen both positive and negative effects of the pandemic

Tristel slumps on dual effects of the pandemic
BUY

Company News 

Melrose squeezed by pandemic on multiple fronts

Melrose squeezed by pandemic on multiple fronts
HOLD

Company News 

Kingfisher shares surge as DIY grips Europe

Kingfisher shares surge as DIY grips Europe

Company News 

Leasehold proposals remove barriers for home sellers

Leasehold proposals remove barriers for home sellers

Company News 

Intermediate Capital stages first quarter recovery

Intermediate Capital stages first quarter recovery

More from Shares

The Trader 

Synairgen shows how to play soaring prices

Michael Taylor explains his strategy for trading ultra-volatile shares

Michael Taylor

Half Year Results 

Nichols reinstates dividend

Nichols reinstates dividend

Full Year Results 

Stagecoach prepares for slow passenger return

Stagecoach prepares for slow passenger return
SELL

Directors Deals 

Outgoing Persimmon boss sells down

Outgoing Persimmon boss sells down

Full Year Results 

St Modwen dented by worsening retail and housing outlook

St Modwen dented by worsening retail and housing outlook
HOLD

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now