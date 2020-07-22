Nichols reinstates dividend

Nichols (NICL) has been badly hit by lockdown restrictions in recent months, which shuttered the drinks group’s ‘out of home’ operations – leading many staff here to be furloughed. For the half-year to June, sales from carbonated beverages tumbled by 28.8 per cent to £26.8m, while still products edged down by 4.6 per cent to £32.4m. In turn, compounded by impairment charges tied to the ‘Feel Good’ brand, operating profits slumped by more than three-quarters to just £3m.

