MenuSearch

Join us now

Half Year Results 

Nichols reinstates dividend

Nichols reinstates dividend

By Harriet Clarfelt

Nichols (NICL) has been badly hit by lockdown restrictions in recent months, which shuttered the drinks group’s ‘out of home’ operations – leading many staff here to be furloughed. For the half-year to June, sales from carbonated beverages tumbled by 28.8 per cent to £26.8m, while still products edged down by 4.6 per cent to £32.4m. In turn, compounded by impairment charges tied to the ‘Feel Good’ brand, operating profits slumped by more than three-quarters to just £3m.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Nichols Plc

  1. Nichols scrambles to offset excise hike

  2. Nichols takes a hit on sweeteners

  3. Nichols' Vimto boost

Most read today

  1. Stock Screens 

    Seven cheap small cap growth plays

  2. The Big Theme 

    Can investment trusts survive the UK dividend drought?

  3. AlphaScreens 

    10 Investment trust bargains from around the globe

    Alpha

  4. Company News 

    Leasehold proposals remove barriers for home sellers

  5. Simon Thompson 

    Watchlist small caps on the upgrade

More on Nichols Plc

More on Half Year Results

Half Year Results 

McCarthy & Stone completions to remain subdued

The retirement home provider impaired £60m in goodwill and brand value

McCarthy & Stone completions to remain subdued

Half Year Results 

Arbuthnot margins squeezed

Arbuthnot margins squeezed

Half Year Results 

Ocado says demand will be sustained

Ocado says demand will be sustained

Half Year Results 

Property write-downs plunge Mitchells & Butlers into loss

Property write-downs plunge Mitchells & Butlers into loss

Half Year Results 

On The Beach burned by Covid-19

On The Beach burned by Covid-19

More from Shares

The Trader 

Synairgen shows how to play soaring prices

Michael Taylor explains his strategy for trading ultra-volatile shares

Michael Taylor

Full Year Results 

Stagecoach prepares for slow passenger return

Stagecoach prepares for slow passenger return
SELL

Directors Deals 

Outgoing Persimmon boss sells down

Outgoing Persimmon boss sells down

Full Year Results 

St Modwen dented by worsening retail and housing outlook

St Modwen dented by worsening retail and housing outlook
HOLD

Directors Deals 

Boohoo directors buy in after supply chain allegations

Boohoo directors buy in after supply chain allegations

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now