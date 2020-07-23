Unilever supported by cleanliness panic

The scale and diversification of Unilever’s (ULVR) business model came to the fore during the first half. Indeed, trends towards at-home eating, drinking, and hand-washing helped to cushion the blow of lockdown restrictions – meaning that underlying sales edged down by just 0.3 per cent in the second quarter. Broker Jefferies had anticipated a 3.9 per cent decline, while consensus expectations were for an even worse 4.3 per cent contraction, which explains why shares in the consumer goods giant climbed by 7 per cent at the market open.
