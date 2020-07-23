MenuSearch

Join us now

Company News 

Unilever supported by cleanliness panic

Unilever supported by cleanliness panic

By Harriet Clarfelt

The scale and diversification of Unilever’s (ULVR) business model came to the fore during the first half. Indeed, trends towards at-home eating, drinking, and hand-washing helped to cushion the blow of lockdown restrictions – meaning that underlying sales edged down by just 0.3 per cent in the second quarter. Broker Jefferies had anticipated a 3.9 per cent decline, while consensus expectations were for an even worse 4.3 per cent contraction, which explains why shares in the consumer goods giant climbed by 7 per cent at the market open.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Unilever Plc

  1. How to check out a company's revenues

  2. Unilever heralds “lasting changes in consumer behaviour”

  3. Unilever's net profit slumps

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    Synairgen shows how to play soaring prices

  2. Directors Deals 

    Boohoo directors buy in after supply chain allegations

  3. Company News 

    Petropavlovsk gold production way up

  4. The Big Theme 

    Can investment trusts survive the UK dividend drought?

  5. Stock Screens 

    Seven cheap small cap growth plays

More on Unilever Plc

Phil Oakley 

How to check out a company's revenues

Understanding a company's revenues is one of the most important parts of researching a business. Here we look at what you can learn by taking a closer look

Phil Oakley

Company News 

Unilever heralds “lasting changes in consumer behaviour”

Unilever heralds “lasting changes in consumer behaviour”

Full Year Results 

Unilever's net profit slumps

Unilever's net profit slumps

Shares 

Picking merger winners

Picking merger winners

Phil Oakley 

Can investors bank on FTSE 100 dividends?

Dividend reinvestment can be a profitable long-term investing strategy but does the FTSE 100 provide a suitable hunting ground for it?

Phil Oakley

More on Company News

Company News 

Seven Days: 24 July 2020

A round-up of the biggest business stories of the past week

Seven Days: 24 July 2020

Company News 

Petropavlovsk gold production way up

Petropavlovsk gold production way up

Company News 

Tristel slumps on dual effects of the pandemic

Tristel slumps on dual effects of the pandemic
BUY

Company News 

Antofagasta keeps copper, gold production steady

Antofagasta keeps copper, gold production steady
BUY

Company News 

Melrose squeezed by pandemic on multiple fronts

Melrose squeezed by pandemic on multiple fronts
HOLD

More from Shares

Half Year Results 

Bodycote accelerates turnaround in tough markets

The damage done to the aerospace industry is expected to take time to work its way through the supply chain

Bodycote accelerates turnaround in tough markets

Half Year Results 

Beazley strengthens underwriting ahead of recession

Beazley strengthens underwriting ahead of recession

This week's articles 

This week's articles 24 July 2020

This week's articles 24 July 2020

In depth 

Education's transformation

Education's transformation

Podcasts 

Investment Hour: Coronavirus update

Investment Hour: Coronavirus update

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now