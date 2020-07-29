Weir’s oil and gas woes look set to continue

Weir Group's (WEIR) profits slumped during a tumultuous six months for the engineering group that saw its oil and gas division fall into a £4m operating loss. Weir reiterated its intent on exiting oil and gas “at the right time”, having cast doubt on the future of the segment at its 2019 full-year results in February.

