MenuSearch

Join us now

Property Matters 

Retail-to-residential may be harder than it seems

Emma Powell

Retail-to-residential may be harder than it seems

Cash-strapped retailers and diminishing prospects for rental growth mean upcoming interim figures from landlords including Capital and Counties (CAPC) and Capital and Regional (CAL) are likely to make for ugly reading. The Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors' second-quarter survey revealed that a net balance of -85 per cent of participants expected retail rents to decline during the coming three months – defined as the proportion of respondents predicting a rise in rents minus those expecting a fall – the poorest reading since 2008.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Property Matters

  1. Housebuilders look to batten down the hatches

  2. House prices set to move sideways at best

  3. Overseas money still piling into the UK property market

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    Trade Royal Mail’s momentum potential

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Targeting value plays

  3. Company News 

    BP outlines bright new world while cutting dividend

  4. Company News 

    Diageo’s coronavirus hangover

  5. Company News 

    Centamin earnings surge on gold price

More on Property Matters

Property Matters 

Housebuilders look to batten down the hatches

Sales are still strong, but there are clouds gathering on the horizon

Jonas Crosland

Property Matters 

House prices set to move sideways at best

House price inflation has already vanished in parts of the UK

Jonas Crosland

Property Matters 

Overseas money still piling into the UK property market

Expensive houses are being snapped up for buy-to-rent

Jonas Crosland

Property Matters 

Landlords under the spotlight – again

Proposals to change tax breaks could leave some landlords worse off

Jonas Crosland

Property Matters 

Taxing time for landlords

More tax but less take for the Treasury

Jonas Crosland

More from Shares

Half Year Results 

Page earnings wiped out by Covid

There are some signs of recovery in the hiring market

Page earnings wiped out by Covid

Half Year Results 

RHI Magnesita profits dive on weak markets

RHI Magnesita profits dive on weak markets
BUY

Half Year Results 

Morgan Sindall points to quick recovery

Morgan Sindall points to quick recovery
BUY

Half Year Results 

Segro boosts portfolio as demand holds firm

Segro boosts portfolio as demand holds firm
BUY

Directors Deals 

Sabre Insurance chief actuary sells down

Sabre Insurance chief actuary sells down

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now