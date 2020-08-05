Retail-to-residential may be harder than it seems

Cash-strapped retailers and diminishing prospects for rental growth mean upcoming interim figures from landlords including Capital and Counties (CAPC) and Capital and Regional (CAL) are likely to make for ugly reading. The Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors' second-quarter survey revealed that a net balance of -85 per cent of participants expected retail rents to decline during the coming three months – defined as the proportion of respondents predicting a rise in rents minus those expecting a fall – the poorest reading since 2008.

