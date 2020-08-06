MenuSearch

Join us now

Aviva resumes dividends as capital holds up

Half Year Results 

Aviva resumes dividends as capital holds up

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Aviva Plc

  1. Lloyds chief executive Horta-Osório set to depart

  2. Aviva defends dividend cut

  3. Aviva gets mortality boost

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    Trade Royal Mail’s momentum potential

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Targeting value plays

  3. Managing Your Money 

    Will government stimulus head off housing market challenges?

  4. Half Year Results 

    L&G maintains the half-year payout

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Gold tops $2,000, US tech surge, WH Smith, Metro Bank & more

More on Aviva Plc

Company News 

Lloyds chief executive Horta-Osório set to depart

After a decade at the helm, António Horta-Osório will step down at the end of June next year

Lloyds chief executive Horta-Osório set to depart

Tip Updates 

Aviva defends dividend cut

Aviva defends dividend cut
BUY

Tip Updates 

Aviva gets mortality boost

Aviva gets mortality boost
BUY

Tip Updates 

Aviva shares drop on strategy re-launch

Aviva shares drop on strategy re-launch
BUY

Tip Updates 

Aviva narrows Asia review

Aviva narrows Asia review
BUY

More on Half Year Results

Half Year Results 

Convatec maintains guidance, despite wound care decline

Covid-19 put paid to elective surgeries, but the group’s critical care business saw increased demand

Convatec maintains guidance, despite wound care decline
SELL

Half Year Results 

Ad sales plunge at ITV

Ad sales plunge at ITV

Half Year Results 

Page earnings wiped out by Covid

Page earnings wiped out by Covid

Half Year Results 

RHI Magnesita profits dive on weak markets

RHI Magnesita profits dive on weak markets
BUY

Half Year Results 

Morgan Sindall points to quick recovery

Morgan Sindall points to quick recovery
BUY

More from Shares

Half Year Results 

Convatec maintains guidance, despite wound care decline

Covid-19 put paid to elective surgeries, but the group’s critical care business saw increased demand

Convatec maintains guidance, despite wound care decline
SELL

Results 

Glencore cuts dividend after rocky half

Glencore cuts dividend after rocky half

Half Year Results 

Ad sales plunge at ITV

Ad sales plunge at ITV

Company News 

Hammerson aims to raise £825m via rights issue and disposal

Hammerson aims to raise £825m via rights issue and disposal
SELL

Taking Stock 

AA confirms private equity approaches

Shareholders in the auto emergency service could be faced with some unpalatable options as the debt issue comes to a head

Mark Robinson

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now