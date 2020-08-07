MenuSearch

Full Year Results 

Hargreaves cranks up the special dividend

By Mark Robinson

Crisis? What Crisis? Hargreaves Lansdown (HL) felt able to more than double its special dividend to 17.4p for its June year-end, in addition to raising its regular annual pay-out by 11 per cent. That equates to a 31 per cent aggregate increase, effectively providing a respectable yield of around 3 per cent.

