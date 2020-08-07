Hargreaves cranks up the special dividend

Crisis? What Crisis? Hargreaves Lansdown (HL) felt able to more than double its special dividend to 17.4p for its June year-end, in addition to raising its regular annual pay-out by 11 per cent. That equates to a 31 per cent aggregate increase, effectively providing a respectable yield of around 3 per cent.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe