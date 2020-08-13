4imprint’s sales plunge by a third

Demand for company-branded apparel, stationery and other promotional products has waned dramatically during the pandemic. The number of orders processed by 4imprint (FOUR) over the six months to June dropped by two-fifths to 470,000 – sending revenues down by more than a third to $266m (£203m). In turn, pre-tax profits plunged from $19.5m to just $30,000.

