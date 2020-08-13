MenuSearch

Join us now

Full Year Results 

Renishaw battles multiple revenue threats

Renishaw battles multiple revenue threats

By Nilushi Karunaratne

The bulk of engineering group Renishaw’s (RSW) earnings comes from selling high precision measuring equipment for manufacturing processes. The ‘metrology’ business had already been hit by US-China trade war tensions and a subdued machine tool sector in the first half, but the impact of Covid-19 compounded its troubles, resulting in the segment’s revenue falling by more than a tenth during the year to June. 

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Renishaw Plc

  1. Renishaw director sells down

  2. Renishaw profits plunge on market turmoil

  3. Renishaw hit by markets

Most read today

  1. Phil Oakley 

    Oxford Instruments: a clever business making clever products

  2. Stock Screens 

    10 Safe Yield shares

  3. The Big Theme 

    Investment trust property picks

  4. Simon Thompson 

    Targeting tech stocks

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: UK enters worst recession, Europe steady after Wall St stimulus doubts, Asos, Spirax-Sarco & more

More on Renishaw Plc

Directors Deals 

Renishaw director sells down

The measuring systems specialist has delayed the release of its annual results

Renishaw director sells down

Tip Updates 

Renishaw profits plunge on market turmoil

Renishaw profits plunge on market turmoil
BUY

Tip Updates 

Renishaw hit by markets

Renishaw hit by markets
BUY

Tip Updates 

Renishaw misses profit warning target

Renishaw misses profit warning target
BUY

Tips & Ideas 

Look beyond Asia with Renishaw

Look beyond Asia with Renishaw
BUY

More on Full Year Results

Full Year Results 

Hargreaves cranks up the special dividend

The investment platform has boosted volumes amid market turmoil

Hargreaves cranks up the special dividend

Full Year Results 

Coronavirus blows £10m hole in Fuller’s trading

Coronavirus blows £10m hole in Fuller’s trading

Full Year Results 

IG Design’s profits tumble

IG Design’s profits tumble
BUY

Full Year Results 

Games Workshop powers through Covid-19

Games Workshop powers through Covid-19
BUY

Full Year Results 

IG Group flags return to normal after volatility surge

IG Group flags return to normal after volatility surge

More from Shares

Podcasts 

The Investment Hour: The platform paradox

Which invetsment platform should you use to make sure your money goes as far as possible? This podcast can help you pick.

The Investment Hour: The platform paradox

Half Year Results 

Empiric Student Property's bookings flag

Empiric Student Property's bookings flag

Company News 

TUI quantifies virus blow

TUI quantifies virus blow

Half Year Results 

Capital defences provide a Just cause

Capital defences provide a Just cause
BUY

Company News 

4imprint’s sales plunge by a third

4imprint’s sales plunge by a third

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now