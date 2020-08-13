MenuSearch

Join us now

Full Year Results 

Watches of Switzerland beats consensus

Watches of Switzerland beats consensus

By Mark Robinson

Though its wares are distinctly up-market, Watches of Switzerland (WOSG) has had to contend with the same disruption to normal trading activities experienced by less salubrious retail outfits. Some of the most dramatic effects of the global response were evident in the first quarter of FY2021, in which the group’s outlets were open for only 38 per cent of the potential trading hours.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Watches of Switzerland Group Plc

  1. Watches of Switzerland targets US growth

  2. Watches of Switzerland's grand debut

Most read today

  1. Investment Trusts 

    Tech trusts for maximum growth: Allianz vs Polar Capital

  2. Phil Oakley 

    Oxford Instruments: a clever business making clever products

  3. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Ex-divis hit FTSE, US stocks near record high, Tui, GVC & more

  4. Simon Thompson 

    Targeting tech stocks

  5. The Big Theme 

    Investment trust property picks

More on Watches of Switzerland Group Plc

More on Full Year Results

Full Year Results 

Renishaw battles multiple revenue threats

The engineering group has been hit by the US-China trade war, a slowdown in the machine tool sector and a global pandemic

Renishaw battles multiple revenue threats

Full Year Results 

Hargreaves cranks up the special dividend

Hargreaves cranks up the special dividend

Full Year Results 

Coronavirus blows £10m hole in Fuller’s trading

Coronavirus blows £10m hole in Fuller’s trading

Full Year Results 

IG Design’s profits tumble

IG Design’s profits tumble
BUY

Full Year Results 

Games Workshop powers through Covid-19

Games Workshop powers through Covid-19
BUY

More from Shares

This week's articles 

This week's articles 14 August 2020

All the articles published in this week's magazine in one place

This week's articles 14 August 2020

Shares 

Rethinking supply chains

Rethinking supply chains

Private Investor's Diary Portfolio 

Sticking with equities and gold

Sticking with equities and gold

Tips of the Week 

Bargain hunt with B&M

Bargain hunt with B&M
BUY

Tips of the Week 

Diversified Gas and Oil has room to grow

Diversified Gas and Oil has room to grow
BUY

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now