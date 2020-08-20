MenuSearch

Join us now

Cost cutting helps CRH face down Covid-19

Half Year Results 

Cost cutting helps CRH face down Covid-19

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on CRH Plc

  1. CRH chairman builds stake

  2. CRH resumes growth as Brexit anxiety wanes

  3. CRH profit growth accelerates

Most read today

  1. Managing Your Money 

    Buy-to-let: does the income case still stack up?

  2. Phil Oakley 

    Staring into the abyss with cheap, distressed UK shares

  3. The Trader 

    Cash in on De La Rue’s reversal

  4. Tips & Ideas 

    BlackRock World Mining Trust: Income on the cheap

  5. Stock Screens 

    Five Contrarian Value shares

More on CRH Plc

Directors Deals 

CRH chairman builds stake

The building materials supplier is keeping its final dividend and has boosted its liquidity to withstand the ‘corona-crunch’

CRH chairman builds stake

Tip Updates 

CRH resumes growth as Brexit anxiety wanes

CRH resumes growth as Brexit anxiety wanes
BUY

Tip Updates 

CRH profit growth accelerates

CRH profit growth accelerates
BUY

Directors Deals 

CRH chief executive sells following record results

CRH chief executive sells following record results

Tip Updates 

CRH boasts record cash profits

CRH boasts record cash profits
BUY

More on Half Year Results

Half Year Results 

Churchill building output as hospitality recovers

The potter anticipates a gradual recovery through the remainder of the year, but is well capitalised in the event of further disruption

Churchill building output as hospitality recovers

Half Year Results 

John Laing weighed down by renewables weakness

John Laing weighed down by renewables weakness
BUY

Half Year Results 

Marshall Motor drives into loss

Marshall Motor drives into loss

Half Year Results 

Outlook for TI Fluid Systems still "highly uncertain"

Outlook for TI Fluid Systems still "highly uncertain"
HOLD

Half Year Results 

Telit earnings wobble

Telit earnings wobble

More from Shares

Shares 

Rolls-Royce a faltering proposition

The iconic engine maker has been haemorrhaging cash

Rolls-Royce a faltering proposition

Shares 

An imperfect storm for WPP

An imperfect storm for WPP

Podcasts 

To PE or not to PE?

To PE or not to PE?

This week's articles 

This week's articles 21 August 2020

This week's articles 21 August 2020

Results 

Antofagasta growth checked by pandemic

Antofagasta growth checked by pandemic
BUY

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now