Company News 

Premier Oil proposes critical debt restructure

Premier Oil proposes critical debt restructure

By Alex Hamer

Premier Oil (PMO) will go back to the market for another $300m (£227m) in order to get a life-or-death debt refinancing across the line. As it stands, the entirety of the oil and gas producer’s borrowings are due in May next year. 

