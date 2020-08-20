Premier Oil proposes critical debt restructure

Premier Oil (PMO) will go back to the market for another $300m (£227m) in order to get a life-or-death debt refinancing across the line. As it stands, the entirety of the oil and gas producer’s borrowings are due in May next year.

