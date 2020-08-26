MenuSearch

Ninety One directors buy in

By Alex Janiaud

Ninety One (N91) senior management have purchased close to £5m in the asset manager’s shares this month, after a July trading update confirmed a lift in its assets under management (AUM). The dealings were conducted via the ‘Forty Two Point Two’ vehicle, which is used by Ninety One’s top brass to build their stake in the company.

