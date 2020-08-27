MenuSearch

Join us now

FRP draws breath amid first-quarter dip

Full Year Results 

FRP draws breath amid first-quarter dip

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on FRP Advisory Group Plc

  1. Get a corona-crisis hedge with FRP Advisory

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Undervalued small-caps

  2. The Trader 

    How to trade Ted’s elusive turnaround

  3. Taking Stock 

    How to double your money

  4. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: All eyes on Powell, oil steady in face of Laura, WPP, Hays & more

  5. Phil Oakley 

    BT shares are cheap, but unlocking value could be hard to do

More on FRP Advisory Group Plc

More on Full Year Results

Full Year Results 

Hays invests to capitalise on homeworking boom

The recruitment group reported a 45 per cent fall in operating profit as the pandemic stymied activity

Hays invests to capitalise on homeworking boom

Full Year Results 

Studio and the shadow of bad debts

Studio and the shadow of bad debts

Full Year Results 

Clipper expects to exceed 2021 market forecasts

Clipper expects to exceed 2021 market forecasts

Full Year Results 

Frasers' shares jump as acquisitions fuel growth

Frasers' shares jump as acquisitions fuel growth

Full Year Results 

Watches of Switzerland beats consensus

Watches of Switzerland beats consensus

More from Shares

Podcasts 

The Investment Hour: Hanging Up

What do lessons of privatisation tell us about the fate of the UK's telecoms network?

The Investment Hour: Hanging Up

Half Year Results 

Macfarlane chases more resilient markets

Macfarlane chases more resilient markets
HOLD

This week's articles 

This week's articles 28 August 2020

This week's articles 28 August 2020

Shares 

The fuel of the future

The fuel of the future

Managing Your Money 

Apocalypse-now insurance

Apocalypse-now insurance

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now