Grafton points to second-half recovery

Building materials supplier Grafton (GFTU) saw its adjusted operating profit plunge by more than 60 per cent year-on-year in the six months to 30 June. This came as the Covid-19 lockdowns in the UK and Ireland hit its larger distribution business, with the majority of branches remaining closed until May.

