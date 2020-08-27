Will Barratts' balance sheet strength shine through?

Barratt Developments (BDEV) is set to unveil a steep fall in completions when it issues results for the 12 months to the end of June. The question is to what extent the temporary increase in the stamp duty threshold and the unleashing of post-lockdown pent-up demand has boosted reservations since the start of July.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe