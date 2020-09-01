STV posts half-year loss, but ad sales pick up

STV’s (STVG) share price shot up as much as 9 per cent in morning trading, after its half-year results indicated that the wider downturn in the advertising industry may be slowing. Indeed, the broadcaster’s ad revenues returned to growth in August, following falls of 33 per cent and 9 per cent respectively in June and July.

