MenuSearch

Join us now

Results 

Gulf Keystone struggles to overcome oil crash

Gulf Keystone struggles to overcome oil crash

By Alex Hamer

With the oil price crash dominating first-half proceedings, Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) cut operating costs and maintained a net cash position despite the major loss of revenue. The long-running delays in getting paid by the Kurdistan authority for production have also continued, with recent months’ payment coming through but $73m (£55m) from November to February still outstanding. 

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.

  1. Iraq oil producers caught up in Iran crisis

  2. Trading the breakout

  3. Gulf Keystone sharpening up its act

Most read today

  1. Stock Screens 

    Fourteen High Quality Small-caps

  2. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: The stock market rally is facing a major hurdle, Melrose, Glaxo & more

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Bull market pointers

  4. Comment 

    London housing boom and bust may be amplified

  5. The Big Theme 

    Finding overlooked fund outperformers

More on Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.

More on Results

Results 

Highland Gold defers payout amid takeover

Fortiana takes Roman Abramovich and Eugene Shvidler's stakes and wants more, although dividend payback requirement and little premium leave investors in the lurch

Highland Gold defers payout amid takeover
BUY

Results 

Expect resilience from Mattioli Woods

Expect resilience from Mattioli Woods
BUY

Results 

South32 has 2020 to forget

South32 has 2020 to forget

Results 

Antofagasta growth checked by Covid

Antofagasta growth checked by Covid
BUY

Results 

KAZ coming out of Covid-19 dip

KAZ coming out of Covid-19 dip
BUY

More from Shares

Half Year Results 

PPHE riding on tourist bookings as business travel slumps

The outlook for business travel is weak, which will hit the hotel operator

PPHE riding on tourist bookings as business travel slumps

Podcasts 

Investment Hour: ESG's dirty secret

Investment Hour: ESG's dirty secret

This week's articles 

This week's articles 4 September 2020

This week's articles 4 September 2020

In depth 

How to ride the earnings recovery

How to ride the earnings recovery

Tips & Ideas 

Power ahead with Vestas

Power ahead with Vestas
BUY

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now