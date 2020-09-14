MenuSearch

Join us now

Costain records losses as problem contracts bite

Half Year Results 

Costain records losses as problem contracts bite

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Costain Group Plc

  1. Costain's HS2 work gets green light

  2. Costain not looking so smart

  3. Costain crumbles to a loss

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Exploit a private equity valuation anomaly

  2. AlphaScreens 

    10 Investment Trusts for Value and Momentum

    Alpha

  3. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Stocks open higher ahead of busy central bank week, Aviva, Astra & more

  4. Company News 

    Aviva rises on Singapore sale

  5. Top 100 Funds  

    IC Top 100 Funds 2020

More on Costain Group Plc

Tip Updates 

Costain's HS2 work gets green light

The group's joint venture has been granted "notice to proceed" to the construction phase of its work on the high speed rail project

Costain's HS2 work gets green light
SELL

Tips of the Week 

Costain not looking so smart

Costain not looking so smart
SELL

Full Year Results 

Costain crumbles to a loss

Costain crumbles to a loss

Company News 

Costain profits fall over Wales road trouble

Costain profits fall over Wales road trouble

Half Year Results 

Costain looks for leading edge

Costain looks for leading edge

More on Half Year Results

Half Year Results 

Silence brings in new boss

The group cited good R&D progress, while operating losses widened

Silence brings in new boss

Half Year Results 

MP Evans commits to dividend

MP Evans commits to dividend

Half Year Results 

Team17 puts in a record half

Team17 puts in a record half

Half Year Results 

Forterra guides for 2020 profits ahead of expectations

Forterra guides for 2020 profits ahead of expectations
HOLD

Half Year Results 

Saga pitches its next chapter

Saga pitches its next chapter

More from Shares

Company News 

Abcam hampered by research shut-downs

However, the group has maintained its longer-term targets, while putting the dividend on ice

Abcam hampered by research shut-downs

Half Year Results 

Silence brings in new boss

Silence brings in new boss

Half Year Results 

MP Evans commits to dividend

MP Evans commits to dividend

Company News 

Aviva rises on Singapore sale

Aviva rises on Singapore sale
BUY

Full Year Results 

Gleeson targets steep climb in completions

Gleeson targets steep climb in completions
BUY

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now