Boku users continue to climb

Boku (BOKU) nudged into the black in the first half, posting a modest operating profit of $0.2m (£0.15m) compared with a loss of $2.3m in the same period last year. Much of the company’s revenue growth was thanks to the “rude health” of its payments division, which fattened up as digital merchants such as Netflix (US:NFLX) enjoyed stronger demand during lockdown.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe