MenuSearch

Join us now

PZ Cussons lowers dividend after mixed results

Full Year Results 

PZ Cussons lowers dividend after mixed results

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on PZ Cussons Plc

  1. Soap is precious for PZ Cussons

  2. Clean up with PZ Cussons

  3. Sales falter at streamlined PZ Cussons

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Capital investments worth backing

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Business booming at LoopUp

  3. Managing Your Money 

    NS&I saving rates slashed

  4. Company News 

    Investment trust IPOs pick up

  5. The Big Theme 

    Looking beyond the FAANGs

More on PZ Cussons Plc

Tip Updates 

Soap is precious for PZ Cussons

Covid-19 has disrupted supply and demand for the personal care group, but big brands provide comfort.

Soap is precious for PZ Cussons
BUY

Tips of the Week 

Clean up with PZ Cussons

Clean up with PZ Cussons
BUY

Half Year Results 

Sales falter at streamlined PZ Cussons

Sales falter at streamlined PZ Cussons

Tip Updates 

PZ Cussons looks to streamline affairs

PZ Cussons looks to streamline affairs
SELL

Tips of the Week 

PZ Cussons feels the heat in Africa

PZ Cussons feels the heat in Africa
SELL

More on Full Year Results

Full Year Results 

Close Brothers resumes dividend

The merchant bank is the first listed UK lender to return to the distribution list

Close Brothers resumes dividend
BUY

Full Year Results 

Craneware's profits hold steady

Craneware's profits hold steady
BUY

Full Year Results 

Clinigen pulls through pandemic disruption

Clinigen pulls through pandemic disruption
BUY

Full Year Results 

Supermarket Income Reit raises dividend target

Supermarket Income Reit raises dividend target
BUY

Full Year Results 

Redde Northgate accepts furlough aid, keeps dividend

Redde Northgate accepts furlough aid, keeps dividend

More from Shares

Directors Deals 

IG Group exec makes his own spread-bet

Chief product officer Matthew Brief has netted a handy profit from an unusual trade

IG Group exec makes his own spread-bet

Company News 

Subscription wars: Big Tech ups the ante

Subscription wars: Big Tech ups the ante

Company News 

Social housing Reits: is the income risk-free?

Social housing Reits: is the income risk-free?

Directors Deals 

Network International directors pile in

Network International directors pile in

Company News 

Investment trust IPOs pick up

Investment trust IPOs pick up

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now