MenuSearch

Join us now

Softcat wobbles despite £1bn in sales

Results 

Softcat wobbles despite £1bn in sales

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Softcat Plc

  1. Stick with Softcat for growth

  2. Softcat MD sells down

  3. Softcat could benefit from UK fiscal stimulus

Most read today

  1. AlphaScreens 

    10 investment trusts for value and performance

    Alpha

  2. Stock Screens 

    24 red hot stocks

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Technology winners with a huge ‘margin’ of safety

  4. Managing Your Money 

    When should you set up a family investment company?

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Stocks drift lower, Netflix earnings on tap, Hargreaves Lansdown, Bellway & more

More on Softcat Plc

Tips of the Week 

Stick with Softcat for growth

Softcat's trading should be able to stick out the disruption caused by coronavirus

Stick with Softcat for growth
BUY

Directors Deals 

Softcat MD sells down

Softcat MD sells down

Half Year Results 

Softcat could benefit from UK fiscal stimulus

Softcat could benefit from UK fiscal stimulus

Directors Deals 

Softcat MD banks £1.5m

Softcat MD banks £1.5m

Full Year Results 

Softcat ‘on track’ amid macro uncertainty

Softcat ‘on track’ amid macro uncertainty

More on Results

Results 

Fire and fury as Wetherspoons reports first loss in 36 years

The value pub chain believes it is being put at risk by a chaotic government response

Fire and fury as Wetherspoons reports first loss in 36 years

Results 

Q3s preview: not so great expectations for Lloyds, NatWest, Barclays & HSBC

Q3s preview: not so great expectations for Lloyds, NatWest, Barclays & HSBC

Results 

Vertu profits from Covid car rush

Vertu profits from Covid car rush

Results 

Bushveld refinances after first-half earnings slide

Bushveld refinances after first-half earnings slide

Results 

Cairn's new direction

Cairn's new direction

More from Shares

Company News 

The Tech Cold War: Disaster or opportunity?

What investors should watch for as the US-China cold war spreads to tech

The Tech Cold War: Disaster or opportunity?

Full Year Results 

Bellway looks to offset Help-to-Buy risk

Bellway looks to offset Help-to-Buy risk

Comment 

Copper miners could be shooting themselves in the foot

It's basic supply/demand, but current prices could bring in enough new production to overwhelm even a growing market

Alex Hamer

Company News 

Reckitt Benckiser lifts guidance on hygiene boom

Reckitt Benckiser lifts guidance on hygiene boom
BUY

Company News 

Petra Diamonds hands itself over to lenders

Petra Diamonds hands itself over to lenders

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now