Big director buys and sells: week to 11 Nov

By Alex Janiaud

Every week as part of our Ideas Farm, we comb through director's deals and publish the purchases and sales that caught our eyes.

Our director dealings table is compiled using company announcements, and is not exhaustive. Shares bought and sold by persons closely associated with directors are listed under directors' names and noted as bought or sold by 'PCAs'. The table is ordered by aggregate value. 

Buys     
CompanyDirector/PDMRDatePrice (p)Aggregate value (£)Comments
Aston MartinLawrence Stroll (ch)27 Oct 205020,000,000

Purchased by PCA in placing

AbbeyCharles Gallagher (ch)30 Oct 201,5752,756,250

Purchased by PCA

HSBCJames Forese29 Oct 2016.25373,718

Converted from US$. American depositary shares

InnovaDermaMark Ward28 Oct 2069.5269,672 
AbbeyCharles Gallagher (ch)2 Nov 201,575236,250

Purchased by PCA

HSBCEwen Stevenson (cfo)28 Oct 20320.9118,746 
City of London Investment GroupRian Dartnell28 Oct 203,920117,587 
FoxtonsRichard Harris29 Oct 2034.374,122 
Altus StrategiesSteven Poulton (ceo)28 Oct 2061.568,771Average price
PrudentialAlice Schroeder29 Oct 201,91552,653

Converted from US$. American depositary receipts

Coca Cola European PartnersPeter Brickley28 Oct 202,89750,694

Converted from US$

AudioboomMichael Tobin29 Oct 20170.948,486Average price
FoxtonsIan Barlow29 Oct 2032.832,800 
Coca Cola European PartnersVictor Rufart29 Oct 202,82828,281

Converted from €

FoxtonsAlan Giles29 Oct 2032.718,758 
Metro BankAnne Grim27 Oct 206215,500 

 

Sells     
CompanyDirector/PDMRDatePrice (p)Aggregate value (£)Comments
JD SportPeter Cowgill (ch)30 Oct 20745.619,291,522 
Aston MartinMahmoud Samy Mohamed Aly Elsayed29 Oct 2054.62,048,023Sold by PCA

