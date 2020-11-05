Big director buys and sells: week to 11 Nov

Every week as part of our Ideas Farm, we comb through director's deals and publish the purchases and sales that caught our eyes.

Our director dealings table is compiled using company announcements, and is not exhaustive. Shares bought and sold by persons closely associated with directors are listed under directors' names and noted as bought or sold by 'PCAs'. The table is ordered by aggregate value.

Buys Company Director/PDMR Date Price (p) Aggregate value (£) Comments Aston Martin Lawrence Stroll (ch) 27 Oct 20 50 20,000,000 Purchased by PCA in placing Abbey Charles Gallagher (ch) 30 Oct 20 1,575 2,756,250 Purchased by PCA HSBC James Forese 29 Oct 20 16.25 373,718 Converted from US$. American depositary shares InnovaDerma Mark Ward 28 Oct 20 69.5 269,672 Abbey Charles Gallagher (ch) 2 Nov 20 1,575 236,250 Purchased by PCA HSBC Ewen Stevenson (cfo) 28 Oct 20 320.9 118,746 City of London Investment Group Rian Dartnell 28 Oct 20 3,920 117,587 Foxtons Richard Harris 29 Oct 20 34.3 74,122 Altus Strategies Steven Poulton (ceo) 28 Oct 20 61.5 68,771 Average price Prudential Alice Schroeder 29 Oct 20 1,915 52,653 Converted from US$. American depositary receipts Coca Cola European Partners Peter Brickley 28 Oct 20 2,897 50,694 Converted from US$ Audioboom Michael Tobin 29 Oct 20 170.9 48,486 Average price Foxtons Ian Barlow 29 Oct 20 32.8 32,800 Coca Cola European Partners Victor Rufart 29 Oct 20 2,828 28,281 Converted from € Foxtons Alan Giles 29 Oct 20 32.7 18,758 Metro Bank Anne Grim 27 Oct 20 62 15,500