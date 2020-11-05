Big director buys and sells: week to 11 Nov

Every week as part of our Ideas Farm, we comb through director's deals and publish the purchases and sales that caught our eyes.
Our director dealings table is compiled using company announcements, and is not exhaustive. Shares bought and sold by persons closely associated with directors are listed under directors' names and noted as bought or sold by 'PCAs'. The table is ordered by aggregate value.
|Buys
|Company
|Director/PDMR
|Date
|Price (p)
|Aggregate value (£)
|Comments
|Aston Martin
|Lawrence Stroll (ch)
|27 Oct 20
|50
|20,000,000
Purchased by PCA in placing
|Abbey
|Charles Gallagher (ch)
|30 Oct 20
|1,575
|2,756,250
Purchased by PCA
|HSBC
|James Forese
|29 Oct 20
|16.25
|373,718
Converted from US$. American depositary shares
|InnovaDerma
|Mark Ward
|28 Oct 20
|69.5
|269,672
|Abbey
|Charles Gallagher (ch)
|2 Nov 20
|1,575
|236,250
Purchased by PCA
|HSBC
|Ewen Stevenson (cfo)
|28 Oct 20
|320.9
|118,746
|City of London Investment Group
|Rian Dartnell
|28 Oct 20
|3,920
|117,587
|Foxtons
|Richard Harris
|29 Oct 20
|34.3
|74,122
|Altus Strategies
|Steven Poulton (ceo)
|28 Oct 20
|61.5
|68,771
|Average price
|Prudential
|Alice Schroeder
|29 Oct 20
|1,915
|52,653
Converted from US$. American depositary receipts
|Coca Cola European Partners
|Peter Brickley
|28 Oct 20
|2,897
|50,694
Converted from US$
|Audioboom
|Michael Tobin
|29 Oct 20
|170.9
|48,486
|Average price
|Foxtons
|Ian Barlow
|29 Oct 20
|32.8
|32,800
|Coca Cola European Partners
|Victor Rufart
|29 Oct 20
|2,828
|28,281
Converted from €
|Foxtons
|Alan Giles
|29 Oct 20
|32.7
|18,758
|Metro Bank
|Anne Grim
|27 Oct 20
|62
|15,500
|Sells
|Company
|Director/PDMR
|Date
|Price (p)
|Aggregate value (£)
|Comments
|JD Sport
|Peter Cowgill (ch)
|30 Oct 20
|745.6
|19,291,522
|Aston Martin
|Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Aly Elsayed
|29 Oct 20
|54.6
|2,048,023
|Sold by PCA