Schroders UK equity trust squeaks through its IPO

- A trust focused on UK companies has successfully launched on the market - unlike two previous attempts this year
- However, the amount raised is well below target, and challenges do remain
- A look at what the trust does, and why UK equity trust launches have struggled
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis