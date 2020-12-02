Pubs fight back against Covid-curbs

- Results from Fullers and Mitchells & Butler reveal the extent of the damage lockdown has inflicted on the hospitality sector
- Pub executives have spoken out against the latest restrictions
- All is not lost for the listed players in the industry
Phil Oakley
The pubs may be reopening but investors have little to drink to
Pubs were generally poor investments before the lockdown. Nothing has changed
Phil Oakley