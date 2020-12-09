Trainline insiders cash in during Q4

- The second large-scale sale by a board member during the final quarter of 2020
- No relief in sight for the ticketing platform with restrictions set to drag on
Taking Stock
Pershing Square hedges its bets in London
The arrival of Bill Ackman & Co promises to add some colour to the UK benchmark index
Mark Robinson