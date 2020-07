US chipmaker Analog Devices (US:ADI) has struck a deal to purchase rival Maxim Integrated Products (US:MXIM) for more than $20bn (£16bn). Maxim shareholders will receive 0.63 Analog shares for each of their shares and own 31 per cent of the enlarged group.

