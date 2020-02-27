Domino effect

It has taken just a week for the market’s relative calm over the coronavirus to switch to something approaching panic. Having hit a new record high on 19 February, the S&P 500 lost almost 8 per cent of its value in three sessions since, ending one of its longest runs without a 5 per cent pullback. The already weakened FTSE 100 has lost another 6.5 per cent since Thursday.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
The Editor
China crisis
The importance of diversification is highlighted once again
John Hughman