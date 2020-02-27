MenuSearch

Domino effect

John Hughman

Domino effect

It has taken just a week for the market’s relative calm over the coronavirus to switch to something approaching panic. Having hit a new record high on 19 February, the S&P 500 lost almost 8 per cent of its value in three sessions since, ending one of its longest runs without a 5 per cent pullback. The already weakened FTSE 100 has lost another 6.5 per cent since Thursday.

