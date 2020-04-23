Private prejudice

A month into lockdown, it is hard to believe that things could have got any stranger. And yet this week it did, as oil futures traded at minus $40 a barrel in the US. A combination of editorial judgement and good luck means we had planned a long-read on oil this week – although the market is so fast moving that my main concern now is that events may have again galloped off into the distance by the time you read the feature.
The Editor
Build back better
Covid-19 has highlighted many weaknesses and the case for much-needed reform
John Hughman