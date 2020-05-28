MenuSearch

Join us now

The Editor 

The new frugality

John Hughman

The new frugality

Apparently, something has been going on in the corridors of power this week. I say apparently, because this magazine is largely uninterested in that sort of politics, in any sense other than the possible effect it may have on the progress of the economy. And if a long trip north brings this economically-torturous lockdown to an end even a minute quicker I can only thank Mr Cummings for his journey.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on The Editor

  1. Covid shrugged

  2. ‘Stay alert, get back to work’

  3. Where's Buffett?

Most read today

  1. Tip Updates 

    Aviva defends dividend cut

  2. Company News 

    BT: the case for slimming down

  3. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: stocks hold on, GlaxoSmithKline, easyJet & more

  4. Simon Thompson 

    Shopping for a bargain buy

  5. Stock Screens 

    Eight deep-value shares

More on The Editor

The Editor 

Covid shrugged

The coronavirus crisis has offered us a once-in-a-generation chance to fix the world’s problems

John Hughman

The Editor 

‘Stay alert, get back to work’

The government’s message is crystal clear – we need to get the economy moving again

John Hughman

The Editor 

Where's Buffett?

Don’t lose money trying to chase profits by second guessing the short-term gyrations of markets

John Hughman

The Editor 

Staring down reality

How much longer can markets ignore deeper economic troubles?

John Hughman

The Editor 

Private prejudice

Private investors are being unfairly left out of fundraisings

John Hughman

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now