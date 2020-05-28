The new frugality

Apparently, something has been going on in the corridors of power this week. I say apparently, because this magazine is largely uninterested in that sort of politics, in any sense other than the possible effect it may have on the progress of the economy. And if a long trip north brings this economically-torturous lockdown to an end even a minute quicker I can only thank Mr Cummings for his journey.

