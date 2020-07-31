Market Outlook: US economy shrinks, Big Tech, NatWest, IAG & more

Global markets put in a mixed performance after the US announced its biggest ever postwar economic contraction. There were significant fallers among Asia-Pacific indices while European markets were up this morning, with Germany’s Dax and the FTSE 100 rising by 0.7 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively.
