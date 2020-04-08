These are testing times for investors and the newsflow is likely to get worse before it gets better. Whether or not the pandemic is short-lived, it is affecting many parts of the global economy and will continue to do so perhaps for some time. This sad episode reminds us yet again that few markets rise without interruption – corrections are part of the investment cycle. Even so, the temptation can be to sell and this may be the right decision in the short term. What investors must not do is panic – keep calm and carry on.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe