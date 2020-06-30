MenuSearch

Join us now

GB Group's profits jump

Tip Updates 

GB Group's profits jump

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on GB Group Plc

  1. GB Group scraps dividend

  2. GB Group: a verifiable growth stock

  3. GB posts strong organic growth

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Bargain shares opportunities

  2. Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

    Concentrated tech investing is still paying off

    Alpha

  3. Company News 

    Lloyds faces economic reality check

  4. Tip Updates 

    Yet another board coup at Petropavlovsk

  5. Company News 

    BP sells off petrochemicals unit to Ineos for $5bn

More on GB Group Plc

Tip Updates 

GB Group scraps dividend

The software company has withdrawn its guidance for the year

GB Group scraps dividend
BUY

Tips of the Week 

GB Group: a verifiable growth stock

GB Group: a verifiable growth stock
BUY

Half Year Results 

GB posts strong organic growth

GB posts strong organic growth

Tip Updates 

GB ups international presence

GB ups international presence
HOLD

Tip Updates 

GB Group forces another rethink

GB Group forces another rethink
BUY

More on Tip Updates

Tip Updates 

Yet another board coup at Petropavlovsk

In the third coup since 2017, the Petropavlovsk board has been voted out, but the company says it will stop the UGC-driven move by holding another general meeting

Yet another board coup at Petropavlovsk
SELL

Tip Updates 

Draper Esprit looks stable

Draper Esprit looks stable
BUY

Tip Updates 

discoverIE builds record order book

discoverIE builds record order book
BUY

Tip Updates 

Alpha FMC is coping well

Alpha FMC is coping well
BUY

Tip Updates 

Iomart pushes organic growth

Iomart pushes organic growth
BUY

More from Tips & Ideas

Tip Updates 

Yet another board coup at Petropavlovsk

In the third coup since 2017, the Petropavlovsk board has been voted out, but the company says it will stop the UGC-driven move by holding another general meeting

Yet another board coup at Petropavlovsk
SELL

Tip Updates 

Draper Esprit looks stable

Draper Esprit looks stable
BUY

AlphaScreens 

Income hunters trust in closed end funds

Income hunters trust in closed end funds
Alpha

Simon Thompson 

Bargain shares opportunities

Simon Thompson updates several companies from his market-beating annual Bargain Shares portfolios

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Tips of the Week 

Tap into Safestore's quality income

Tap into Safestore's quality income
BUY

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now