MenuSearch

Join us now

Ideas Farm 

Companies smashing brokers’ forecasts: week to 30 Sep

Companies smashing brokers’ forecasts: week to 30 Sep

By Nilushi Karunaratne

Every week as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of London’s shares experiencing the biggest upgrades and downgrades in consensus forecasts.

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on Ideas Farm

  1. Shares hitting new highs and lows: week to 30 Sep

  2. Companies smashing brokers’ forecasts this week

  3. London’s most shorted shares this week

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Business booming at LoopUp

  2. Company News 

    Investment trust IPOs pick up

  3. Stock Screens 

    Twelve free cash flow kings

  4. Ideas Farm 

    Shares hitting new highs and lows: week to 30 Sep

  5. Simon Thompson 

    Simmering up for a strong second half, and beyond

More on Ideas Farm

Ideas Farm 

Shares hitting new highs and lows: week to 30 Sep

Find out which shares are chasing new highs and plumbing new lows as of 23 September

Shares hitting new highs and lows: week to 30 Sep

Ideas Farm 

Companies smashing brokers’ forecasts this week

Companies smashing brokers’ forecasts this week

Ideas Farm 

London’s most shorted shares this week

London’s most shorted shares this week

Ideas Farm 

Ideas Farm: Quality not quantity

Ideas Farm: Quality not quantity

Ideas Farm 

Fund managers' best tech ideas

Fund managers' best tech ideas

More from Tips & Ideas

Simon Thompson 

Simmering up for a strong second half, and beyond

A maker of kettle safety controls is seeing its business bounce back strongly, and has made a smart looking earnings accretive acquisition, too. The same is true for a leading UK advertising and marketing specialist

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Ideas Farm 

Shares hitting new highs and lows: week to 30 Sep

Shares hitting new highs and lows: week to 30 Sep

Simon Thompson 

Business booming at LoopUp

The Covid-19 pandemic and move to homeworking is driving a boom in business at the London-based premium remote conference meetings company

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Stock Screens 

Twelve free cash flow kings

Twelve free cash flow kings

Simon Thompson 

Capital investments worth backing

Simon Thompson assesses prospects for a provider of litigation finance that has launched a third-party fund specialising in insolvency litigation disputes and commercial cases.

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now