Fund managers' favourite health stocks

Every week, as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of the “best ideas” of top fund managers from one of seven sectors. This week it is the turn of healthcare, pharma and biotech.

Depending on sector, best ideas constitute the top five holdings of a selection of top performing funds, or the three most overweight positions. The data is based on the funds’ most recent portfolio disclosures to Morningstar.

Research suggests, fund managers' biggest bets outperform. That’s even true for managers of poorly performing funds, although at the Investors Chronicle, we’re only interested in the best of the best.

FUND BEST IDEAS: HEALTH 23/09/2020 No. of Funds Roche Holding AG Dividend Right Cert. 10 (+5) UnitedHealth Group Inc 10 (+4) AbbVie Inc 8 (+5) Amgen Inc 8 (+5) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc 8 (+4) Abbott Laboratories 6 (+4) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 6 (+4) Biogen Inc 4 (+2) Boston Scientific Corp 4 (+3) Johnson & Johnson 4 (+2) Sanofi SA 4 (+2) Applied Therapeutics Inc 2 (+1) argenx SE 2 (+1) Avantor Inc 2 (NEW) Baxter International Inc 2 (+1) Becton, Dickinson and Co 2 (+1) Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc 2 (+1) Exelixis Inc 2 (NEW) Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 2 (+1) Gilead Sciences Inc 2 Humana Inc 2 (+1) Incyte Corp 2 (NEW) Medtronic PLC 2 Merck & Co Inc 2 (+1) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc 2 (NEW) Novartis AG ADR 2 (+1) Pfizer Inc 2 (NEW) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc 2 (+1) Seattle Genetics Inc 2 (+1)

*based on top 5 holdings

source: Morningstar