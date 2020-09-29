MenuSearch

Fund managers' favourite health stocks

By Algy Hall

Every week, as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of the “best ideas” of top fund managers from one of seven sectors. This week it is the turn of healthcare, pharma and biotech.

Depending on sector, best ideas constitute the top five holdings of a selection of top performing funds, or the three most overweight positions. The data is based on the funds’ most recent portfolio disclosures to Morningstar.

Research suggests, fund managers' biggest bets outperform. That’s even true for managers of poorly performing funds, although at the Investors Chronicle, we’re only interested in the best of the best.

FUND BEST IDEAS: HEALTH
23/09/2020No. of Funds
Roche Holding AG Dividend Right Cert.10 (+5)
UnitedHealth Group Inc10 (+4)
AbbVie Inc8 (+5)
Amgen Inc8 (+5)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc8 (+4)
Abbott Laboratories6 (+4)
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc6 (+4)
Biogen Inc4 (+2)
Boston Scientific Corp4 (+3)
Johnson & Johnson4 (+2)
Sanofi SA4 (+2)
Applied Therapeutics Inc2 (+1)
argenx SE2 (+1)
Avantor Inc2 (NEW)
Baxter International Inc2 (+1)
Becton, Dickinson and Co2 (+1)
Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc2 (+1)
Exelixis Inc2 (NEW)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA2 (+1)
Gilead Sciences Inc2
Humana Inc2 (+1)
Incyte Corp2 (NEW)
Medtronic PLC2
Merck & Co Inc2 (+1)
Neurocrine Biosciences Inc2 (NEW)
Novartis AG ADR2 (+1)
Pfizer Inc2 (NEW)
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc2 (+1)
Seattle Genetics Inc2 (+1)

*based on top 5 holdings

source: Morningstar

