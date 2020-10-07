Big director buys and sells: week to 14 Oct

Every week as part of our Ideas Farm, we comb through director's deals and publish the purchases and sales that catch our eyes.
Our director dealings table is compiled using company announcements, and is not exhaustive. Shares bought and sold by persons closely associated with directors are listed under directors' names and noted as bought or sold by 'PCAs'. The table is ordered by aggregate value.
|Buys
|Company
|Director/PDMR
|Date
|Price (p)
|Aggregate value (£)
|Comments
|Ninety One
|Hendrik du Toit/Kim McFarland
|30 Sep 20
|203.11
|573,098
Purchased by PCA
|Centamin
|James Rutherford
|5 Oct 20
|151.68
|151,680
|Micro Focus International
|Sander Van 't Noordende
|2 Oct 20
|248.77
|111,865
Converted from US$, American Depositary Shares
|Midwich
|Stephen Fenby
|5 Oct 20
|320
|80,000
|Georgia Capital
|Kim Bradley
|30 Sep 20
|365
|54,813
Converted from US$
|Amigo Holdings
|Gary Jennison (ceo)
|1 Oct 20
|9.55
|47,750
|Playtech
|Anna Massion
|2 Oct 20
|355.27
|42,633
Converted from US$
|Topps Tiles
|Darren Shapland
|1 Oct 20
|49.5
|29,700
Purchased by PCA
|Rotala
|Bob Dunn
|5 Oct 20
|25
|27,500
|Diversified Gas & Oil
|David Johnson
|5 Oct 20
|105
|26,249
|Topps Tiles
|Robert Parker (ceo)
|2 Oct 20
|48
|24,000
|Midwich
|Andrew Herbert
|6 Oct 20
|320
|22,400
Purchased by PCA
|Go-Ahead Group
|Elodie Brian (cfo)
|2 Oct 20
|585
|19,893
|FirstGroup
|David Martin (ch)
|30 Sep 20
|38.2
|19,100
Purchased by PCA
|Sells
|Company
|Director/PDMR
|Date
|Price (p)
|Aggregate value (£)
|Comments
|Pets at Home
|Louise Stonier
|29 Sep 20
|406.2
|32,213
|Pets at Home
|Louise Stonier
|29 Sep 20
|402.2
|31,915
|Sold by PCA
Simon Thompson
Tech winner in fight against Covid-19
A radiation detection technology company has developed a ground-breaking prototype that tests airborne samples from humans to detect Covid-19
Simon Thompson