Big director buys and sells: week to 14 Oct

Every week as part of our Ideas Farm, we comb through director's deals and publish the purchases and sales that catch our eyes.

Our director dealings table is compiled using company announcements, and is not exhaustive. Shares bought and sold by persons closely associated with directors are listed under directors' names and noted as bought or sold by 'PCAs'. The table is ordered by aggregate value.

Buys Company Director/PDMR Date Price (p) Aggregate value (£) Comments Ninety One Hendrik du Toit/Kim McFarland 30 Sep 20 203.11 573,098 Purchased by PCA Centamin James Rutherford 5 Oct 20 151.68 151,680 Micro Focus International Sander Van 't Noordende 2 Oct 20 248.77 111,865 Converted from US$, American Depositary Shares Midwich Stephen Fenby 5 Oct 20 320 80,000 Georgia Capital Kim Bradley 30 Sep 20 365 54,813 Converted from US$ Amigo Holdings Gary Jennison (ceo) 1 Oct 20 9.55 47,750 Playtech Anna Massion 2 Oct 20 355.27 42,633 Converted from US$ Topps Tiles Darren Shapland 1 Oct 20 49.5 29,700 Purchased by PCA Rotala Bob Dunn 5 Oct 20 25 27,500 Diversified Gas & Oil David Johnson 5 Oct 20 105 26,249 Topps Tiles Robert Parker (ceo) 2 Oct 20 48 24,000 Midwich Andrew Herbert 6 Oct 20 320 22,400 Purchased by PCA Go-Ahead Group Elodie Brian (cfo) 2 Oct 20 585 19,893 FirstGroup David Martin (ch) 30 Sep 20 38.2 19,100 Purchased by PCA