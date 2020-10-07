MenuSearch

Big director buys and sells: week to 14 Oct

By Alex Janiaud

Every week as part of our Ideas Farm, we comb through director's deals and publish the purchases and sales that catch our eyes.

Our director dealings table is compiled using company announcements, and is not exhaustive. Shares bought and sold by persons closely associated with directors are listed under directors' names and noted as bought or sold by 'PCAs'. The table is ordered by aggregate value. 

Buys     
CompanyDirector/PDMRDatePrice (p)Aggregate value (£)Comments
Ninety OneHendrik du Toit/Kim McFarland30 Sep 20203.11573,098

Purchased by PCA

CentaminJames Rutherford5 Oct 20151.68151,680 
Micro Focus InternationalSander Van 't Noordende2 Oct 20248.77111,865

Converted from US$, American Depositary Shares

MidwichStephen Fenby5 Oct 2032080,000 
Georgia CapitalKim Bradley30 Sep 2036554,813

Converted from US$

Amigo HoldingsGary Jennison (ceo)1 Oct 209.5547,750 
PlaytechAnna Massion2 Oct 20355.2742,633

Converted from US$

Topps TilesDarren Shapland1 Oct 2049.529,700

Purchased by PCA

RotalaBob Dunn5 Oct 202527,500 
Diversified Gas & OilDavid Johnson5 Oct 2010526,249 
Topps TilesRobert Parker (ceo)2 Oct 204824,000 
MidwichAndrew Herbert6 Oct 2032022,400

Purchased by PCA

Go-Ahead GroupElodie Brian (cfo)2 Oct 2058519,893 
FirstGroupDavid Martin (ch)30 Sep 2038.219,100

Purchased by PCA

 

Sells     
CompanyDirector/PDMRDatePrice (p)Aggregate value (£)Comments
Pets at HomeLouise Stonier29 Sep 20406.232,213 
Pets at HomeLouise Stonier29 Sep 20402.231,915Sold by PCA

