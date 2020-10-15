ESG fund managers' favourite UK stocks

Every week, as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of the “best ideas” of top fund managers from one of seven sectors. This week it is the turn of UK ESG.

Depending on sector, fund managers’ “best ideas” constitute the top five holdings of a selection of top performing funds, or the three most overweight positions. The data is based on the funds’ most recent portfolio disclosures to Morningstar.

Research suggests, fund managers' biggest bets outperform. That’s even true for managers of poorly performing funds, although at the Investors Chronicle, we’re only interested in the best of the best.

FUND BEST IDEAS: UK SUSTAINABLE 14/10/2020 No. Funds AstraZeneca PLC 4 London Stock Exchange Group PLC 4 AVEVA Group PLC 3 (+2) GlaxoSmithKline PLC 3 (+1) RELX PLC 3 (NEW) Croda International PLC 2 HSBC Holdings PLC 2 Kingspan Group PLC 2 National Grid PLC 2 (+1) Rentokil Initial PLC 2 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC 2 Softcat PLC 2 Ashmore Group PLC 1 (NEW) B&M European Value Retail SA 1 (-1) Bellway PLC 1 BHP Group PLC 1 Colgate-Palmolive Co 1 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC 1 Diageo PLC 1 Diploma PLC 1 Dunelm Group PLC 1 EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC 1 Experian PLC 1 (-1) Frontier Developments PLC 1 Games Workshop Group PLC 1 Gamma Communications PLC 1 GB Group PLC 1 Genus PLC 1 Gresham House PLC 1 Halma PLC 1 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC 1 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC 1 Howden Joinery Group PLC 1 Inspired Energy PLC 1 Intermediate Capital Group PLC 1 Just Eat Takeaway.com NV 1 (-1) Kainos Group PLC 1 LondonMetric Property PLC 1 Macfarlane Group PLC 1 Nestle SA 1 Phoenix Group Holdings PLC 1 Polypipe Group PLC 1 Prudential PLC 1 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC 1 Rio Tinto PLC 1 S&P Global Inc 1 Sabre Insurance Group PLC 1 Sage Group (The) PLC 1 (NEW) Strix Group PLC 1 Telecom Plus PLC 1 Tesco PLC 1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 1 Unilever NV 1 Unilever PLC 1 UnitedHealth Group Inc 1

*based on top 5 holdings

source: Morningstar