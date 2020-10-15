MenuSearch

ESG fund managers' favourite UK stocks

ESG fund managers' favourite UK stocks

By Algy Hall

Every week, as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of the “best ideas” of top fund managers from one of seven sectors. This week it is the turn of UK ESG.

Depending on sector, fund managers’ “best ideas” constitute the top five holdings of a selection of top performing funds, or the three most overweight positions. The data is based on the funds’ most recent portfolio disclosures to Morningstar. 

Research suggests, fund managers' biggest bets outperform. That’s even true for managers of poorly performing funds, although at the Investors Chronicle, we’re only interested in the best of the best. 

FUND BEST IDEAS: UK SUSTAINABLE
14/10/2020No. Funds
AstraZeneca PLC4
London Stock Exchange Group PLC4
AVEVA Group PLC3 (+2)
GlaxoSmithKline PLC3 (+1)
RELX PLC3 (NEW)
Croda International PLC2
HSBC Holdings PLC2
Kingspan Group PLC2
National Grid PLC2 (+1)
Rentokil Initial PLC2
Smurfit Kappa Group PLC2
Softcat PLC2
Ashmore Group PLC1 (NEW)
B&M European Value Retail SA1 (-1)
Bellway PLC1
BHP Group PLC1
Colgate-Palmolive Co1
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC1
Diageo PLC1
Diploma PLC1
Dunelm Group PLC1
EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC1
Experian PLC1 (-1)
Frontier Developments PLC1
Games Workshop Group PLC1
Gamma Communications PLC1
GB Group PLC1
Genus PLC1
Gresham House PLC1
Halma PLC1
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC1
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC1
Howden Joinery Group PLC1
Inspired Energy PLC1
Intermediate Capital Group PLC1
Just Eat Takeaway.com NV1 (-1)
Kainos Group PLC1
LondonMetric Property PLC1
Macfarlane Group PLC1
Nestle SA1
Phoenix Group Holdings PLC1
Polypipe Group PLC1
Prudential PLC1
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC1
Rio Tinto PLC1
S&P Global Inc1
Sabre Insurance Group PLC1
Sage Group (The) PLC1 (NEW)
Strix Group PLC1
Telecom Plus PLC1
Tesco PLC1
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc1
Unilever NV1
Unilever PLC1
UnitedHealth Group Inc1

*based on top 5 holdings

source: Morningstar

Ideas Farm: The price of environmental risk

It's easier to understand a company's environmental risk in cold-hard-cash terms than with ESG ratings

Big director buys and sells: week to 21 Oct

London's most shorted shares: week to 21 Oct

Companies smashing brokers’ forecasts: week to 21 Oct

Shares hitting new highs and lows: week to 21 Oct

