London's most shorted shares: week to 21 Oct

By Lauren Almeida

Every week as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of London’s most shorted shares, the number of disclosed short positions, and the movement in short interest over the past seven days or whether the stock is new to our list.

All data is based on disclosures to the FCA.

 

SHORTS  14/10/2020
CompanyShort InterestNo. Shorters1wk chg in short interest
PREMIER OIL PLC9.1%30.9%
TULLOW OIL PLC8.0%5-0.1%
PETROFAC LTD7.8%40.0%
PEARSON PLC7.7%70.1%
CINEWORLD GROUP7.4%7-1.1%
METRO BANK PLC7.2%4-0.6%
HAMMERSON PLC7.1%6-0.1%
SAINSBURY (J) PLC7.1%50.6%
TUI AG6.0%8-0.2%
BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC5.8%40.0%
PETROPAVLOVSK PLC5.6%20.0%
WEIR GROUP PLC/THE5.1%50.0%
IQE PLC4.7%30.0%
BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC4.6%5-0.1%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC4.4%40.0%
FUTURE PLC4.1%4-0.1%
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC4.1%60.1%
NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC4.1%40.9%
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL3.8%3-0.5%
N. Brown Group3.8%30.0%
CAPITA PLC3.7%5-0.2%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS3.7%30.0%
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC3.5%40.0%
ASHMORE GROUP PLC3.5%40.0%
BRITISH LAND CO PLC3.3%30.0%
HURRICANE ENERGY PLC3.3%30.0%
Primary Health Properties PLC3.1%40.0%
DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC3.1%5-0.4%
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC3.1%30.0%
ULTRA ELECTRONICS HLDGS PLC3.0%10.0%
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC3.0%2-0.5%
KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC3.0%4-0.4%
ST JAMES'S PLACE PLC2.8%40.2%
AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC2.7%4-0.6%
VICTREX PLC2.6%20.0%
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC2.6%20.1%
SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC2.6%3-0.1%

