London's most shorted shares: week to 21 Oct

Every week as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of London’s most shorted shares, the number of disclosed short positions, and the movement in short interest over the past seven days or whether the stock is new to our list.
All data is based on disclosures to the FCA.
|SHORTS
|14/10/2020
|Company
|Short Interest
|No. Shorters
|1wk chg in short interest
|PREMIER OIL PLC
|9.1%
|3
|0.9%
|TULLOW OIL PLC
|8.0%
|5
|-0.1%
|PETROFAC LTD
|7.8%
|4
|0.0%
|PEARSON PLC
|7.7%
|7
|0.1%
|CINEWORLD GROUP
|7.4%
|7
|-1.1%
|METRO BANK PLC
|7.2%
|4
|-0.6%
|HAMMERSON PLC
|7.1%
|6
|-0.1%
|SAINSBURY (J) PLC
|7.1%
|5
|0.6%
|TUI AG
|6.0%
|8
|-0.2%
|BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC
|5.8%
|4
|0.0%
|PETROPAVLOVSK PLC
|5.6%
|2
|0.0%
|WEIR GROUP PLC/THE
|5.1%
|5
|0.0%
|IQE PLC
|4.7%
|3
|0.0%
|BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC
|4.6%
|5
|-0.1%
|VODAFONE GROUP PLC
|4.4%
|4
|0.0%
|FUTURE PLC
|4.1%
|4
|-0.1%
|WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC
|4.1%
|6
|0.1%
|NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC
|4.1%
|4
|0.9%
|MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL
|3.8%
|3
|-0.5%
|N. Brown Group
|3.8%
|3
|0.0%
|CAPITA PLC
|3.7%
|5
|-0.2%
|WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
|3.7%
|3
|0.0%
|CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
|3.5%
|4
|0.0%
|ASHMORE GROUP PLC
|3.5%
|4
|0.0%
|BRITISH LAND CO PLC
|3.3%
|3
|0.0%
|HURRICANE ENERGY PLC
|3.3%
|3
|0.0%
|Primary Health Properties PLC
|3.1%
|4
|0.0%
|DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC
|3.1%
|5
|-0.4%
|MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC
|3.1%
|3
|0.0%
|ULTRA ELECTRONICS HLDGS PLC
|3.0%
|1
|0.0%
|PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC
|3.0%
|2
|-0.5%
|KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC
|3.0%
|4
|-0.4%
|ST JAMES'S PLACE PLC
|2.8%
|4
|0.2%
|AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC
|2.7%
|4
|-0.6%
|VICTREX PLC
|2.6%
|2
|0.0%
|INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
|2.6%
|2
|0.1%
|SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC
|2.6%
|3
|-0.1%