Big director buys and sells: week to 28 Oct

Every week as part of our Ideas Farm, we comb through director's deals and publish the purchases and sales that catch our eyes.

Our director dealings table is compiled using company announcements, and is not exhaustive. Shares bought and sold by persons closely associated with directors are listed under directors' names and noted as bought or sold by 'PCAs'. The table is ordered by aggregate value.

Buys Company Director/PDMR Date Price (p) Aggregate value (£) Comments Boohoo Mahmud Kamani (ch) 20 Oct 20 243 729,210 Residual interest of 12.5% Mind Gym Octavius Black (ceo) 16 Oct 20 90 500,000 Jointly purchased with Joanne Cash, chair. Joint interest of 55.8% Mind Gym Sebastian Bailey 16 Oct 20 90 500,000 Superdry Julian Dunkerton (ceo) 16 Oct 20 150.28 137,984 River and Mercantile David Hanratty 19 Oct 20 155 93,000 Purchased by PCA Urban Logistics REIT Nigel Rich 16 Oct 20 139 41,700 Smiths Group Pam Cheng 15 Oct 20 1,357 40,709 American depositary receipts, converted from US$ Bigblu Broadband Christopher Mills 14 Oct 20 80 40,000 Purchased by PCA MJ Hudson Odi Lahav 14 Oct 20 42.81 34,168 Average price Allied Minds Bruce Failing 15 Oct 20 38.5 30,800 Boohoo Brian Small 20 Oct 20 250.2 25,020 Sabre Insurance Group Geoff Carter (ceo) 14 Oct 20 247.62 24,762 Signature Aviation Mark Johnstone (ceo) 19 Oct 20 237.15 24,051 Boohoo Neil Catto (cfo) 20 Oct 20 257.48 14,999 Purchased by PCA