MenuSearch

Join us now

Ideas Farm 

Big director buys and sells: week to 28 Oct

Big director buys and sells: week to 28 Oct

By Alex Janiaud

Every week as part of our Ideas Farm, we comb through director's deals and publish the purchases and sales that catch our eyes.

Our director dealings table is compiled using company announcements, and is not exhaustive. Shares bought and sold by persons closely associated with directors are listed under directors' names and noted as bought or sold by 'PCAs'. The table is ordered by aggregate value. 

Buys     
CompanyDirector/PDMRDatePrice (p)Aggregate value (£)Comments
BoohooMahmud Kamani (ch)20 Oct 20243729,210

Residual interest of 12.5%

Mind GymOctavius Black (ceo)16 Oct 2090500,000

Jointly purchased with Joanne Cash, chair. Joint interest of 55.8%

Mind GymSebastian Bailey16 Oct 2090500,000 
SuperdryJulian Dunkerton (ceo)16 Oct 20150.28137,984 
River and MercantileDavid Hanratty19 Oct 2015593,000

Purchased by PCA

Urban Logistics REITNigel Rich16 Oct 2013941,700 
Smiths GroupPam Cheng15 Oct 201,35740,709

American depositary receipts, converted from US$

Bigblu BroadbandChristopher Mills14 Oct 208040,000

Purchased by PCA

MJ HudsonOdi Lahav14 Oct 2042.8134,168Average price
Allied MindsBruce Failing15 Oct 2038.530,800 
BoohooBrian Small20 Oct 20250.225,020 
Sabre Insurance GroupGeoff Carter (ceo)14 Oct 20247.6224,762 
Signature AviationMark Johnstone (ceo)19 Oct 20237.1524,051 
BoohooNeil Catto (cfo)20 Oct 20257.4814,999

Purchased by PCA

 

Sells     
CompanyDirector/PDMRDatePrice (p)Aggregate value (£)Comments
AshmoreMark Coombs15 Oct 2038319,150,000 
AshmoreMark Coombs16 Oct 2038119,050,000 
Jardine MathesonPercy Weatherall16 Oct 203,1693,168,540

Sold by PCA, converted from US$

Judges ScientificAlex Hambro19 Oct 205,175103,500 

More on Ideas Farm

  1. Ideas Farm: What not to buy

  2. ESG fund managers' favourite global stocks

  3. London's most shorted shares: week to 28 Oct

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    Boohoo’s battles are far from over

  2. Company News 

    Why Nick Train might be wrong about Unilever

  3. The Big Theme 

    Investment trust IPOs: time to buy?

  4. Simon Thompson 

    Technology winners with a huge ‘margin’ of safety

  5. Ideas Farm 

    Companies smashing brokers’ forecasts: week to 28 Oct

More on Ideas Farm

Ideas Farm 

Ideas Farm: What not to buy

Thinking about what to buy is so tantalising, it is easy to neglect the other side of the equation

Ideas Farm: What not to buy

Ideas Farm 

ESG fund managers' favourite global stocks

ESG fund managers' favourite global stocks

Ideas Farm 

London's most shorted shares: week to 28 Oct

London's most shorted shares: week to 28 Oct

Ideas Farm 

Companies smashing brokers’ forecasts: week to 28 Oct

Companies smashing brokers’ forecasts: week to 28 Oct

Ideas Farm 

Shares hitting new highs and lows: week to 28 Oct

Shares hitting new highs and lows: week to 28 Oct

More from Tips & Ideas

Chris Dillow's Benchmark Portfolio 

Momentum triumphs again

Momentum and defensive stocks have done well in recent weeks – as economic research suggests they do

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Ideas Farm 

Ideas Farm: What not to buy

Ideas Farm: What not to buy

Tips of the Week 

Blue Prism looks under developed

Blue Prism looks under developed
SELL

Tips of the Week 

Bag Buffettology favourite Liontrust

Bag Buffettology favourite Liontrust
BUY

Fund Tips 

Back tomorrow's winners with Artemis US Smaller Companies

Back tomorrow's winners with Artemis US Smaller Companies
BUY

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now