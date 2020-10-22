Big director buys and sells: week to 28 Oct

Every week as part of our Ideas Farm, we comb through director's deals and publish the purchases and sales that catch our eyes.
Our director dealings table is compiled using company announcements, and is not exhaustive. Shares bought and sold by persons closely associated with directors are listed under directors' names and noted as bought or sold by 'PCAs'. The table is ordered by aggregate value.
|Buys
|Company
|Director/PDMR
|Date
|Price (p)
|Aggregate value (£)
|Comments
|Boohoo
|Mahmud Kamani (ch)
|20 Oct 20
|243
|729,210
Residual interest of 12.5%
|Mind Gym
|Octavius Black (ceo)
|16 Oct 20
|90
|500,000
Jointly purchased with Joanne Cash, chair. Joint interest of 55.8%
|Mind Gym
|Sebastian Bailey
|16 Oct 20
|90
|500,000
|Superdry
|Julian Dunkerton (ceo)
|16 Oct 20
|150.28
|137,984
|River and Mercantile
|David Hanratty
|19 Oct 20
|155
|93,000
Purchased by PCA
|Urban Logistics REIT
|Nigel Rich
|16 Oct 20
|139
|41,700
|Smiths Group
|Pam Cheng
|15 Oct 20
|1,357
|40,709
American depositary receipts, converted from US$
|Bigblu Broadband
|Christopher Mills
|14 Oct 20
|80
|40,000
Purchased by PCA
|MJ Hudson
|Odi Lahav
|14 Oct 20
|42.81
|34,168
|Average price
|Allied Minds
|Bruce Failing
|15 Oct 20
|38.5
|30,800
|Boohoo
|Brian Small
|20 Oct 20
|250.2
|25,020
|Sabre Insurance Group
|Geoff Carter (ceo)
|14 Oct 20
|247.62
|24,762
|Signature Aviation
|Mark Johnstone (ceo)
|19 Oct 20
|237.15
|24,051
|Boohoo
|Neil Catto (cfo)
|20 Oct 20
|257.48
|14,999
Purchased by PCA
|Sells
|Company
|Director/PDMR
|Date
|Price (p)
|Aggregate value (£)
|Comments
|Ashmore
|Mark Coombs
|15 Oct 20
|383
|19,150,000
|Ashmore
|Mark Coombs
|16 Oct 20
|381
|19,050,000
|Jardine Matheson
|Percy Weatherall
|16 Oct 20
|3,169
|3,168,540
Sold by PCA, converted from US$
|Judges Scientific
|Alex Hambro
|19 Oct 20
|5,175
|103,500
