Fund managers' favourite health shares

Top five picks of top-performing specialist biotech and pharma funds

Every week, as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of the “best ideas” of top fund managers from one of seven sectors. This week it is the turn of health.

Depending on sector, fund managers’ “best ideas” constitute the top five holdings of a selection of top performing funds, or the three most overweight positions. The data is based on the funds’ most recent portfolio disclosures to Morningstar.

Research suggests, fund managers' biggest bets outperform.That’s even true for managers of poorly performing funds, although at the Investors Chronicle, we’re only interested in the best of the best.

FUND BEST IDEAS: HEALTH 04/11/2020 No. Funds UnitedHealth Group Inc 5 (-5) Roche Holding AG Dividend Right Cert. 4 (-6) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 4 (-2) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc 4 (-4) Abbott Laboratories 3 (-3) Amgen Inc 3 (-5) Johnson & Johnson 3 (-1) Biogen Inc 2 (-2) Boston Scientific Corp 2 (-2) Medtronic PLC 2 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc 2 AbbVie Inc 1 (-7) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc 1 (NEW) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc 1 (NEW) Avantor Inc 1 (-1) Baxter International Inc 1 (-1) Becton, Dickinson and Co 1 (-1) Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc 1 (NEW) Burning Rock Biotech Ltd ADR 1 (NEW) Exelixis Inc 1 (-1) Gilead Sciences Inc 1 (-1) Horizon Therapeutics PLC 1 (NEW) Humana Inc 1 (-1) Immunomedics Inc 1 (NEW) Merck & Co Inc 1 (-1) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc 1 (-1) Novartis AG ADR 1 (-1) Pfizer Inc 1 (-1) Sanofi SA 1 (-3) Seattle Genetics I 1 (NEW) Stryker Corp 1 (NEW)

source: Morningstar

*based on top five holdings