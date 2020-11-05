MenuSearch

Fund managers' favourite health shares

By Algy Hall

  • Top five picks of top-performing specialist biotech and pharma funds

Every week, as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of the “best ideas” of top fund managers from one of seven sectors. This week it is the turn of health.

Depending on sector, fund managers’ “best ideas” constitute the top five holdings of a selection of top performing funds, or the three most overweight positions. The data is based on the funds’ most recent portfolio disclosures to Morningstar. 

Research suggests, fund managers' biggest bets outperform.That’s even true for managers of poorly performing funds, although at the Investors Chronicle, we’re only interested in the best of the best. 

FUND BEST IDEAS: HEALTH
04/11/2020No. Funds
UnitedHealth Group Inc5 (-5)
Roche Holding AG Dividend Right Cert.4 (-6)
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc4 (-2)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc4 (-4)
Abbott Laboratories3 (-3)
Amgen Inc3 (-5)
Johnson & Johnson3 (-1)
Biogen Inc2 (-2)
Boston Scientific Corp2 (-2)
Medtronic PLC2
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc2
AbbVie Inc1 (-7)
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc1 (NEW)
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc1 (NEW)
Avantor Inc1 (-1)
Baxter International Inc1 (-1)
Becton, Dickinson and Co1 (-1)
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc1 (NEW)
Burning Rock Biotech Ltd ADR1 (NEW)
Exelixis Inc1 (-1)
Gilead Sciences Inc1 (-1)
Horizon Therapeutics PLC1 (NEW)
Humana Inc1 (-1)
Immunomedics Inc1 (NEW)
Merck & Co Inc1 (-1)
Neurocrine Biosciences Inc1 (-1)
Novartis AG ADR1 (-1)
Pfizer Inc1 (-1)
Sanofi SA1 (-3)
Seattle Genetics I1 (NEW)
Stryker Corp1 (NEW)

source: Morningstar

*based on top five holdings

