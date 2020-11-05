MenuSearch

London's most shorted shares: week to 11 Nov

By Lauren Almeida

Every week as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of London’s most shorted shares, the number of disclosed short positions, and the movement in short interest over the past seven days or whether the stock is new to our list.

All data is based on disclosures to the FCA.

 

SHORTS  04/11/2020
CompanyShort InterestNo. Shorters1wk chg in short interest
CINEWORLD GROUP9.4%100.9%
PREMIER OIL PLC9.1%30.0%
TULLOW OIL PLC8.4%6-0.1%
METRO BANK PLC8.3%50.1%
HAMMERSON PLC7.7%61.0%
PETROFAC LTD7.7%4-0.1%
PEARSON PLC7.4%7-0.3%
SAINSBURY (J) PLC6.7%50.1%
PETROPAVLOVSK PLC5.6%20.0%
BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC5.3%3-0.5%
WEIR GROUP PLC/THE5.0%50.0%
NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC4.8%4-0.2%
TUI AG4.8%6-0.1%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC4.7%6NEW
IQE PLC4.4%30.0%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC4.4%40.0%
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC4.1%60.0%
FUTURE PLC4.0%40.0%
CAPITA PLC3.9%50.5%
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL3.8%30.0%
N. Brown Group3.8%30.0%
BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC3.7%4-0.3%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS3.7%30.0%
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC3.6%40.0%
HURRICANE ENERGY PLC3.5%30.2%
DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC3.3%5-0.3%
AA PLC3.3%30.2%
Primary Health Properties PLC3.1%40.0%
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC3.1%30.0%
ULTRA ELECTRONICS HLDGS PLC3.0%10.0%
ST JAMES'S PLACE PLC2.9%40.0%
AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC2.8%50.0%
BRITISH LAND CO PLC2.8%20.0%
VALARIS PLC2.8%10.0%
ASHMORE GROUP PLC2.7%3-0.1%
VICTREX PLC2.6%20.0%
SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC2.6%3-0.5%
B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.2.6%30.0%

BUY

