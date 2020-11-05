London's most shorted shares: week to 11 Nov

Every week as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of London’s most shorted shares, the number of disclosed short positions, and the movement in short interest over the past seven days or whether the stock is new to our list.
All data is based on disclosures to the FCA.
|SHORTS
|04/11/2020
|Company
|Short Interest
|No. Shorters
|1wk chg in short interest
|CINEWORLD GROUP
|9.4%
|10
|0.9%
|PREMIER OIL PLC
|9.1%
|3
|0.0%
|TULLOW OIL PLC
|8.4%
|6
|-0.1%
|METRO BANK PLC
|8.3%
|5
|0.1%
|HAMMERSON PLC
|7.7%
|6
|1.0%
|PETROFAC LTD
|7.7%
|4
|-0.1%
|PEARSON PLC
|7.4%
|7
|-0.3%
|SAINSBURY (J) PLC
|6.7%
|5
|0.1%
|PETROPAVLOVSK PLC
|5.6%
|2
|0.0%
|BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC
|5.3%
|3
|-0.5%
|WEIR GROUP PLC/THE
|5.0%
|5
|0.0%
|NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC
|4.8%
|4
|-0.2%
|TUI AG
|4.8%
|6
|-0.1%
|ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
|4.7%
|6
|NEW
|IQE PLC
|4.4%
|3
|0.0%
|VODAFONE GROUP PLC
|4.4%
|4
|0.0%
|WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC
|4.1%
|6
|0.0%
|FUTURE PLC
|4.0%
|4
|0.0%
|CAPITA PLC
|3.9%
|5
|0.5%
|MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL
|3.8%
|3
|0.0%
|N. Brown Group
|3.8%
|3
|0.0%
|BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC
|3.7%
|4
|-0.3%
|WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
|3.7%
|3
|0.0%
|CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
|3.6%
|4
|0.0%
|HURRICANE ENERGY PLC
|3.5%
|3
|0.2%
|DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC
|3.3%
|5
|-0.3%
|AA PLC
|3.3%
|3
|0.2%
|Primary Health Properties PLC
|3.1%
|4
|0.0%
|MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC
|3.1%
|3
|0.0%
|ULTRA ELECTRONICS HLDGS PLC
|3.0%
|1
|0.0%
|ST JAMES'S PLACE PLC
|2.9%
|4
|0.0%
|AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC
|2.8%
|5
|0.0%
|BRITISH LAND CO PLC
|2.8%
|2
|0.0%
|VALARIS PLC
|2.8%
|1
|0.0%
|ASHMORE GROUP PLC
|2.7%
|3
|-0.1%
|VICTREX PLC
|2.6%
|2
|0.0%
|SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC
|2.6%
|3
|-0.5%
|B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
|2.6%
|3
|0.0%