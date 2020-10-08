Week Ahead: 12 -16 October

Welcome to the week ahead, our summary of the forthcoming key company announcements. Companies are no longer obliged to notify the London Stock Exchange (LSE) of results and trading updates, so this list does not claim to be comprehensive. You can read company announcements at http://announce.ft.com and our daily online news summaries record all key company announcements and business press headlines.
Monday 12 October
Interim: e-Therapeutics (ETX)
AGM: Cambium Global Timberland (TREE)
Company paying dividend: Henderson Smaller Companies (16.5p)
Tuesday 13 October
Interims: BP Marsh & Partners (BPM), French Connection (FCCN), LiDCO (LID), OnTheMarket (OTMP)
Final: Netcall (NET)
AGMs: APQ Global (APQ), Newmark Security (NWT)
Wednesday 14 October
Trading updates: Arbuthnot Banking (ARBB), Audioboom (BOOM), Barratt Developments (BDEV), Hays (HAS), Mediclinic International (MDC), Mondi (MNDI), Sabre Insurance (SBRE)
Interims: Angling Direct (ANG), ASA International (ASAI), LiDCO (LID), Randall & Quilter Investment (RQIH), Walker Greenbank (WGB)
Final: Asos (ASC)
AGMs: Barratt Developments (BDEV), BHP Australian meeting (BHP), Diverse Income Trust (The) (DIVI), Primorus Investments (PRIM), Watches Of Switzerland (WOSG)
Companies paying dividends: Dairy Farm International (3.85p), Jardine Matheson (33.63p), Jardine Strategic (8.03p)
Thursday 15 October
Trading updates: Centamin (CEY), Dunelm (DNLM), Domino’s Pizza (DOM), Hays (HAS), Mediclinic International (MDC), Mondi (MNDI), Rathbone Brothers (RAT), Rio Tinto (RIO), Secure Trust Bank (STB)
Interim: Allied Minds (ALM)
Finals: Countryside Properties (CSP), Fulham Shore (FUL)
AGMs: BHP UK meeting (BHP), Mercantile Ports & Logistics (MPL), Sosandar (SOS), SRT Marine Systems (SRT)
Company paying dividend: Gamesys (12p)
Friday 16 October
Interim: Spaceandpeople (SAL)
Final: Scancell (SCLP)
AGM: Ashmore (ASHM), Jupiter Fund Management (JUP), K3 Capital (K3C), Loungers (LGRS), Metals Exploration (MTL), Tungsten Corporation (TUNG)
Companies paying dividends: Artemis Alpha (3.1p), Derwent London (22p), Hargreaves Lansdown (17.4p, 26.3p), HML (0.52p), Jupiter Green Investment (1.3p), PHSC (0.5p), Totally (0.25p)
Companies going ex-dividend on 15 October
|Company
|Dividend (p)
|Pay date
|Air Partner Ord 1p
|0.8
|20/11/2020
|Bunzl Ord 32 1/7p
|35.8
|16/11/2020
|Jadestone Energy
|0.54
|30/10/2020
|James Halstead Group Ord 5p
|10
|11/12/2020
|JPM Japan Smlr Cos IT
|5.5
|20/11/2020
|KERRY GROUP 'A'ORD EUR0.125
|23.31
|13/11/2020
|MP Evans 10p
|5
|06/11/2020
|Manchester & London Inv Tst Ord 25p
|7
|06/11/2020
|Octopus Second AIM VCT
|2.1
|05/11/2020
|Spectris Group Ord 5p
|21.9
|06/11/2020
|Strategic Equity Capital
|1.25
|18/11/2020
|T Clarke
|0.75
|13/11/2020
|Xpediator
|0.45
|30/10/2020
The ex-dividend day is the first day on which it is no longer possible to buy the shares and qualify for the dividend. Ex-days are almost always a Thursday. The record date is usually one day after the ex-date. The payment day is the day on which the funds are transferred to shareholders.
