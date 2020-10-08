MenuSearch

Week Ahead 

Week Ahead: 12 -16 October

By Alex Hamer

Welcome to the week ahead, our summary of the forthcoming key company announcements. Companies are no longer obliged to notify the London Stock Exchange (LSE) of results and trading updates, so this list does not claim to be comprehensive. You can read company announcements at http://announce.ft.com and our daily online news summaries record all key company announcements and business press headlines. 

Monday 12 October  

Interim: e-Therapeutics (ETX)

AGM: Cambium Global Timberland (TREE)

Company paying dividend: Henderson Smaller Companies (16.5p)

 

Tuesday 13 October   

Interims: BP Marsh & Partners (BPM), French Connection (FCCN), LiDCO (LID), OnTheMarket (OTMP)

Final: Netcall (NET)

AGMs: APQ Global (APQ), Newmark Security (NWT)

 

Wednesday 14 October

Trading updates: Arbuthnot Banking (ARBB), Audioboom (BOOM), Barratt Developments (BDEV), Hays (HAS), Mediclinic International (MDC), Mondi (MNDI), Sabre Insurance (SBRE)

Interims: Angling Direct (ANG), ASA International (ASAI), LiDCO (LID), Randall & Quilter Investment (RQIH), Walker Greenbank (WGB)

Final: Asos (ASC)

AGMs: Barratt Developments (BDEV), BHP Australian meeting (BHP), Diverse Income Trust (The) (DIVI), Primorus Investments (PRIM), Watches Of Switzerland (WOSG)

Companies paying dividends: Dairy Farm International (3.85p), Jardine Matheson (33.63p), Jardine Strategic (8.03p)

 

Thursday 15 October 

Trading updates: Centamin (CEY), Dunelm (DNLM), Domino’s Pizza (DOM), Hays (HAS), Mediclinic International (MDC), Mondi (MNDI), Rathbone Brothers (RAT), Rio Tinto (RIO), Secure Trust Bank (STB)

Interim: Allied Minds (ALM)

Finals: Countryside Properties (CSP), Fulham Shore (FUL)

AGMs: BHP UK meeting (BHP), Mercantile Ports & Logistics (MPL), Sosandar (SOS), SRT Marine Systems (SRT)

Company paying dividend: Gamesys (12p)

 

Friday 16 October

Interim: Spaceandpeople (SAL)

Final: Scancell (SCLP)

AGM: Ashmore (ASHM), Jupiter Fund Management (JUP), K3 Capital (K3C), Loungers (LGRS), Metals Exploration  (MTL), Tungsten Corporation (TUNG)

Companies paying dividends: Artemis Alpha (3.1p), Derwent London (22p), Hargreaves Lansdown (17.4p, 26.3p), HML (0.52p), Jupiter Green Investment (1.3p), PHSC (0.5p), Totally (0.25p)

 

Companies going ex-dividend on 15 October

Company Dividend (p)Pay date
Air Partner Ord 1p0.820/11/2020
Bunzl Ord 32 1/7p35.816/11/2020
Jadestone Energy0.5430/10/2020
James Halstead  Group Ord 5p1011/12/2020
JPM Japan Smlr Cos IT5.520/11/2020
KERRY GROUP 'A'ORD EUR0.12523.3113/11/2020
MP Evans 10p506/11/2020
Manchester & London Inv Tst Ord 25p706/11/2020
Octopus Second AIM VCT2.105/11/2020
Spectris Group Ord 5p21.906/11/2020
Strategic Equity Capital1.2518/11/2020
T Clarke0.7513/11/2020
Xpediator0.4530/10/2020

 

The ex-dividend day is the first day on which it is no longer possible to buy the shares and qualify for the dividend. Ex-days are almost always a Thursday. The record date is usually one day after the ex-date. The payment day is the day on which the funds are transferred to shareholders.

