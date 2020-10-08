Week Ahead: 12 -16 October

Welcome to the week ahead, our summary of the forthcoming key company announcements. Companies are no longer obliged to notify the London Stock Exchange (LSE) of results and trading updates, so this list does not claim to be comprehensive. You can read company announcements at http://announce.ft.com and our daily online news summaries record all key company announcements and business press headlines.

Monday 12 October

Interim: e-Therapeutics (ETX)

AGM: Cambium Global Timberland (TREE)

Company paying dividend: Henderson Smaller Companies (16.5p)

Tuesday 13 October

Interims: BP Marsh & Partners (BPM), French Connection (FCCN), LiDCO (LID), OnTheMarket (OTMP)

Final: Netcall (NET)

AGMs: APQ Global (APQ), Newmark Security (NWT)

Wednesday 14 October

Trading updates: Arbuthnot Banking (ARBB), Audioboom (BOOM), Barratt Developments (BDEV), Hays (HAS), Mediclinic International (MDC), Mondi (MNDI), Sabre Insurance (SBRE)

Interims: Angling Direct (ANG), ASA International (ASAI), LiDCO (LID), Randall & Quilter Investment (RQIH), Walker Greenbank (WGB)

Final: Asos (ASC)

AGMs: Barratt Developments (BDEV), BHP Australian meeting (BHP), Diverse Income Trust (The) (DIVI), Primorus Investments (PRIM), Watches Of Switzerland (WOSG)

Companies paying dividends: Dairy Farm International (3.85p), Jardine Matheson (33.63p), Jardine Strategic (8.03p)

Thursday 15 October

Trading updates: Centamin (CEY), Dunelm (DNLM), Domino’s Pizza (DOM), Hays (HAS), Mediclinic International (MDC), Mondi (MNDI), Rathbone Brothers (RAT), Rio Tinto (RIO), Secure Trust Bank (STB)

Interim: Allied Minds (ALM)

Finals: Countryside Properties (CSP), Fulham Shore (FUL)

AGMs: BHP UK meeting (BHP), Mercantile Ports & Logistics (MPL), Sosandar (SOS), SRT Marine Systems (SRT)

Company paying dividend: Gamesys (12p)

Friday 16 October

Interim: Spaceandpeople (SAL)

Final: Scancell (SCLP)

AGM: Ashmore (ASHM), Jupiter Fund Management (JUP), K3 Capital (K3C), Loungers (LGRS), Metals Exploration (MTL), Tungsten Corporation (TUNG)

Companies paying dividends: Artemis Alpha (3.1p), Derwent London (22p), Hargreaves Lansdown (17.4p, 26.3p), HML (0.52p), Jupiter Green Investment (1.3p), PHSC (0.5p), Totally (0.25p)

Companies going ex-dividend on 15 October

Company Dividend (p) Pay date Air Partner Ord 1p 0.8 20/11/2020 Bunzl Ord 32 1/7p 35.8 16/11/2020 Jadestone Energy 0.54 30/10/2020 James Halstead Group Ord 5p 10 11/12/2020 JPM Japan Smlr Cos IT 5.5 20/11/2020 KERRY GROUP 'A'ORD EUR0.125 23.31 13/11/2020 MP Evans 10p 5 06/11/2020 Manchester & London Inv Tst Ord 25p 7 06/11/2020 Octopus Second AIM VCT 2.1 05/11/2020 Spectris Group Ord 5p 21.9 06/11/2020 Strategic Equity Capital 1.25 18/11/2020 T Clarke 0.75 13/11/2020 Xpediator 0.45 30/10/2020

The ex-dividend day is the first day on which it is no longer possible to buy the shares and qualify for the dividend. Ex-days are almost always a Thursday. The record date is usually one day after the ex-date. The payment day is the day on which the funds are transferred to shareholders.

